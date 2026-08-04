Did Salman Khan Reduce His Fee For Vamshi Paidipally's Film? Here's What Makers Have To Say

The makers of Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally's film have refuted reports that the actor reduced his fee.
The clarification comes as the makers are planning a major Mumbai action schedule.
The upcoming film is planned for an Eid 2027 release.
Actor Salman Khan has joined hands with director Vamshi Paidipally for an upcoming project, tentatively titled SVC63. Salman Khan is all set to begin the next major schedule of the action entertainer in Mumbai from August 6. There had been reports that Salman had charged Rs 70 crore for SVC63, a huge reduction from his Rs 120 crore fee.
SVC63 makers on Salman Khan remuneration report
The makers have officially dismissed the circulating reports as “purely speculative and factually incorrect,” stating that their focus is on delivering a grand cinematic experience rather than reacting to unverified claims.
Six-week shoot schedule planned
The makers are planning a six-week schedule that is expected to feature three high-octane action set-pieces along with several large-scale crowd sequences involving hundreds of junior artistes. The ambitious schedule will continue through September before wrapping up the action portions by October. The film is set for an Eid 2027 release.
A source revealed, “The makers had initially planned to conduct the schedule in Hyderabad, but it was moved to Mumbai. This leg is heavily dependent on crowd work, with scenes involving hundreds of junior artistes. The action team has planned large-scale sequences, and the crowd movement in them is as important as Salman's stunts.”
Nayanthara, who plays the female lead, is expected to join during the upcoming schedule.
Salman Khan SVC63 salary controversy
Recently, Free Press Journal quoted a source saying, “Salman, whose market value stands at anything over Rs 120 crore upwards for each film he has done for nearly 20 years, has reportedly given this discount to the SVC63 makers because his longtime friend, Rafi Kazi, is the mediator on the project.”
“Rafi's name will appear as one of the producers of the film. And it is because of the friend factor that SK has agreed to take a big cut in his fees upfront,” it added.