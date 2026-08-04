Salman Khan Reveals 16 kg Weight Loss During His Appearance On Alliance

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Salman Khan surprised viewers on Amazon Prime Video's Alliance finale week, supporting brother Sohail Khan and revealing a dramatic 16 kg weight loss

Salman Khan
Salman Khan on losing 16 kgs Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Salman Khan made a special appearance on Amazon Prime Video's reality show Alliance during its finale week.

  • He was on the show to support his brother Sohail Khan.

  • In a viral clip from the episode, Salman revealed a physical transformation, sharing that he has lost 16 kg.

Actor Salman Khan's lean appearance has sparked health concerns among his fans. The superstar has clarified rumours about his sudden weight loss, saying he has deliberately opted for the look. Salman recently appeared on Amazon Prime Video reality show Alliance. A clip from the show has gone viral, showing the actor visiting his brother Sohail Khan during the final week. Rather than hosting as he does on Bigg Boss, Khan appeared as a supportive sibling, a gesture widely praised by online viewers.

In the clip, Salman tells Sohail, "I am down 16 kg."

Salman Khan's weight loss sparks discussion

Salman's recent public outing at a Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) event sparked concern among fans online due to his frail appearance in videos. The reality show provided a platform to discuss his fitness. In the Alliance clip, Sohail shows his abs and reveals he is down 12 kg, before Salman shares his own 16 kg weight loss.

Sohail's Alliance journey

Sohail usually avoids public attention. Yet, his participation in Alliance drew massive interest, which intensified when his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh joined the show. "I freaked out today," Sohail said, describing a tense moment where he kicked a storeroom door multiple times. Salman then asked the other contestants if they were causing his brother stress.

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Salman jokes about Riteish Deshmukh

Salman also teased his close friend. He joked that Deshmukh (the host of the show) could lose his hosting gig on Lock Upp. "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai (I think Riteish Deshmukh's job is in danger)," Salman said.

However, the promotional clip did not explain the background of the comment.

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Salman Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Salman has Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and tentatively titled SVC63 with Nayanthara. He will also host Bigg Boss' new season.

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