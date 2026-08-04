Salman Khan Reveals 16 kg Weight Loss During His Appearance On Alliance

Actor Salman Khan's lean appearance has sparked health concerns among his fans. The superstar has clarified rumours about his sudden weight loss, saying he has deliberately opted for the look. Salman recently appeared on Amazon Prime Video reality show Alliance. A clip from the show has gone viral, showing the actor visiting his brother Sohail Khan during the final week. Rather than hosting as he does on Bigg Boss, Khan appeared as a supportive sibling, a gesture widely praised by online viewers.