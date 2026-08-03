Bankipur Assembly Byelection Result: ECI Begins Vote Counting in Patna

In response to the formal complaint filed on August 1, 2026, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, took cognizance of the allegations and ordered an immediate inquiry into the conduct of Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma. The CEO's office assured the Jan Suraaj Party that strict action would be taken against those found responsible once the investigation report is received. By August 2, 2026, the CEO's office and the Bihar Director General of Police had assured the party that SSP Sharma would be completely excluded from any role in the vote-counting process during the August 3 counting of the Bankipur assembly byelection.