RTI Activist Seeks Probe Into CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's US Education Funding

A Surat-based RTI activist has sought an inquiry into how CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's US education was financed.
The complaint questions whether Dipke's retired government employee father could have funded the overseas education.
The activist also sought scrutiny of Kapil Sibal's Rs 1 crore legal defence fund for CJP protesters.
A Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, on Sunday filed a complaint seeking a formal investigation into Bhagwanrao Dipke, the father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, questioning how the retired Maharashtra government employee financed his son's education abroad.
Tiwari also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) seeking scrutiny of Rs 1 crore legal defence fund announced by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal for CJP protesters facing criminal cases.
RTI Activist Seeks Inquiry Into Family Finances
Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said that he has filed complaints in three different locations. He questioned how Dipke’s father was a Junior Engineer at MIDC and was still able to afford the education of Abhijeet in the US.
"I have also complained to the Maharashtra Government that Bhagwanrao Dipke was a Junior Engineer at MIDC. So, if he received a salary of Rs 60,000-65,000, how was he able to afford the education of his children in the US?" he said.
"We have complained to the Maharashtra Government that this should be investigated and strict action should be taken if this is a case of disproportionate assets," Tiwari added.
Complaint Also Raises Questions Over CJP Funding
The complaint also seeks scrutiny of the funding sources of the CJP.
"I have filed a complaint at three different locations. I have complained against CJP at ECI. Regarding the Rs 1 Crore fund by Kapil Sibal, I have complained to CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) that 18% GST be levied on it," Tiwari told ANI.
Tiwari alleged that the organisation was accepting donations despite not being registered as a political party.
"As far as the complaint against CJP is concerned, if they are acting like a political party, if they take in donations but are non-registered, they will have to register under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. We have demanded that action be taken against them as they are non-registered but are accepting a fund of Rs 1 crore," he said while speaking to ANI.
What Has Dipke’s Father Said?
Dipke’s father had told Indian Express earlier on July 26 that when Abhijeet expressed his wish to pursue further studies, he was nearing retirement. Hence, he had to take a loan and he is still repaying it.
“When he told me that he wanted to pursue further studies in Public Relations, I was close to retirement. I took an education loan and Abhijeet left to complete his post-graduation in Public Relations at Boston University’s College of Communication,” said Bhagwan Shankar. “I am still paying off his education loan,” he told Indian Express.
How Did Abhijeet Dipke Become A Public Face?
Abhijeet Dipke rose to prominence as the founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which spearheaded the nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. It became most significant youth-led political mobilisations in India in recent years. What began as demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the 2026 NEET-UG examination gradually evolved into a wider campaign demanding accountability in India's education system, institutional reforms and political responsibility.