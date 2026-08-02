Sachin Siwach Stages Dramatic Comeback To Win Men’s 60kg Boxing Gold At Commonwealth Games 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 August 2026 2:23 pm

India's Sachin Siwach produced a sensational comeback to win the men's 60kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, defeating Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo by a 3-2 split decision in a thrilling final at the SEC Centre. Trailing after the opening round, Sachin fought back strongly in the second and entered the final three minutes under intense pressure. The decisive moment came in the closing seconds when the Indian landed a thunderous punch that forced a standing count on Ndevelo, dramatically turning the contest in his favour. The judges rewarded Sachin's late surge with a split verdict, sealing a remarkable turnaround and earning him India's sixth boxing gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.