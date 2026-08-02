Sachin Siwach Stages Dramatic Comeback To Win Men’s 60kg Boxing Gold At Commonwealth Games 2026

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India's Sachin Siwach produced a sensational comeback to win the men's 60kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, defeating Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo by a 3-2 split decision in a thrilling final at the SEC Centre. Trailing after the opening round, Sachin fought back strongly in the second and entered the final three minutes under intense pressure. The decisive moment came in the closing seconds when the Indian landed a thunderous punch that forced a standing count on Ndevelo, dramatically turning the contest in his favour. The judges rewarded Sachin's late surge with a split verdict, sealing a remarkable turnaround and earning him India's sixth boxing gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games Sachin Siwach
India's Sachin Sachin celebrates after winning the men's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sachin Siwach Commonwealth Games
India's Sachin Siwach celebrates after winning the men's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Britain Commonwealth Games Boxing
Gold medallist India's Sachin Siwach, second left, silver medallist Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo, left, and bronze medallists Wales' Owain Harris-Allan, second right, and Ireland's Jude Gallagher during the presentation ceremony after the men's 60kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Sachin Siwach CWG 2026
Gold medallist India's Sachin Siwach during the presentation ceremony after the men's 60kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Sachin Siwach 23rd Commonwealth Games
India's Sachin Siwach, in red, celebrates after winning the men's 60kg final boxing bout against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Siwach bagged gold in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG 2026 Sachin Siwach
India's Sachin Siwach celebrates after winning the men's 60kg final boxing bout against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo, unseen, at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotlan. Siwach bagged gold in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Sachin Siwach Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Sachin Siwach celebrates after winning the men's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Sachin Siwach
India's Sachin Siwach, in red, competes against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the men's 60kg final boxing bout at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Siwach bagged gold in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games Sachin Siwach
Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo, right, is punched by with India's Sachin Siwach in the men's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sachin Siwach Glasgow Commonwealth Games
Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo, right, is punched by with India's Sachin Siwach in the men's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Sachin Siwach CWG Boxing
Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo, left, competes with India's Sachin Siwach in the men's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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