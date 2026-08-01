Barbie Sequel Halted At Warner Bros. Amidst Uncertain Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Contracts

The Barbie sequel is hit bt major hurdles. Warner Bros. only has until December of this year to strike a deal for a sequel movie with the principal talent. Otherwise, the rights will revert to Mattel. If a sequel were to happen, the trio would likely be offered an exorbitant amount of money to return. According to a report in The New York Times, no deal has been reached, and “time is running out.” The rights to Barbie will go back to Mattel if Warner Bros. does not secure deals with Gerwig, Robbie and Gosling in place by December.