Hollywood

Greta Gerwig Dwells On #MeToo In Address To Media As Cannes Jury President

'Barbie' super hitmaker and president of the Cannes Film Festival's competition jury, Greta Gerwig, addressed the growing #MeToo movement in France at the jury press conference on the opening day of the annual celebration of global cinema.

Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Barbie' super hitmaker and president of the Cannes Film Festival's competition jury, Greta Gerwig, addressed the growing #MeToo movement in France at the jury press conference on the opening day of the annual celebration of global cinema.

Gerwig, according to 'Variety', said it is only good that "people in the community of movies are telling us stories and trying to change things for the better." She was responding to #MeToo-related rumours swirling ahead of the festival.

"I have seen substantive change in the American film community, and I think it's important that we continue to expand that conversation," Gerwig said. "So I think it’s only moving everything in the correct direction. Keep those lines of communication open."

Gerwig is serving as the president of this year's competition jury, which will be awarded the prestigious Palme d'Or at the end of the 11-day festival. The jury, reports 'Variety', comprises Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona, Turkish actress and screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, Italian actor and producer Pierfrancesco Favino, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Lily Gladstone, French actress Eva Green, Japanese filmmaker and producer Hirokazu Kore-eda, Lebanese actor and filmmaker Nadine Labaki and French actor Omar Sy.

The ongoing war in Gaza and the incendiary debate around Israel and Palestine came up when 'Variety' asked the jury about Cannes' decision to ban protests on the Croisette.

Earlier at the conference, Favino referred to the festival as a "free space", and was pressed on how ignoring the Gaza situation is perhaps impossible -- after all, the official Cannes programme has a film about Gaza and jury member Sy recently urged politicians to take action to stop Israel's ground invasion of Rafah, 'Variety' notes.

"When I say free space, it's not just physical space. It's also the possibility of time," Favino said, according to 'Variety'. "One of the most difficult things we could do is seek beauty. Reminding the world that there's beauty in the world with filmmakers. Movies can talk to people ... if we look for beauty, then we might look for peace."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Rain: Rape Accused, Aspiring Politician, Over 20 Police Cases |Know About The Owner Of The Collapsed Billboard
  2. Woman Surrenders In Court In Sandeshkhali Case, Sent To Judicial Custody
  3. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Disqualifying PM Modi From Contesting Elections
  4. Delhi: 1 Died In Fire At ITO, Building Evacuated
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 14: SC's Move On Patanjali Misleading Ads, ED To Accuse AAP, Mumbai Rain Death Toll And More
Entertainment News
  1. Zayn Malik Turns His Phone Off For Several Days To Spend Time With His Animals
  2. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' To Now Release In Cinemas On June 21
  3. Chris Hemsworth Spent His Time At Met Gala Taking Selfies With Other Guests
  4. Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She’s ‘Super Shy’ When She Is Off Stage
  5. Shriya Pilgaonkar Flaunts Perfectly Toned Body, Says ‘No Maida May Has Helped’
Sports News
  1. CSK Member Since 2021 Now Joins Pakistan As Mental And Skill Conditioning Coach
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Porel Dismissed After Quickfire Fifty But DC Aim Big Score
  3. South Africa Women's Tour Of India 2024: Schedule Announced, Check Fixtures
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  5. Gary Kirsten To Join Pakistan Cricket Team In England After GT Out Of Playoff Race
World News
  1. Harvard Students End Protest As University Agrees To Discuss Middle East Conflict
  2. Top US And Chinese Officials Begin Talks On AI In Geneva
  3. Imran Khan Asks Pak Army Chief To Apologise To Him For His 'Illegal' Abduction
  4. New York-Dublin Portal Closed: 'Inappropriate Behavior' Causes Temporary Shutdown
  5. Missile Fired By A Drone Kills 4 Members Of A Family In Pakistan Near The Afghan Border, Police Say
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival