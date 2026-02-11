F1 Movie Sequel Confirmed: Brad Pitt’s Racing Blockbuster Set For Return

The F1 movie sequel has officially been confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt's F1 Sequel In The Works Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • F1 movie sequel confirmed by Jerry Bruckheimer.

  • Brad Pitt’s F1 movie grossed $630 million.

  • Hollywood movie sequel currently in development.

  • Apple Original Films’ biggest theatrical success.

The F1 movie sequel is officially happening. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed to the BBC that work is underway on a follow-up to Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing drama, putting months of speculation to rest. The original film, backed by Apple Original Films and co-produced by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, became a global box office hit and earned multiple Oscar nominations.

While rumours had been circulating for weeks, including chatter during Apple TV’s recent press event, this is the first formal confirmation. Speaking at the annual Academy Awards luncheon in Los Angeles, Bruckheimer kept details tight but made it clear the engines are running again.

Performers portray a wedding during Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performance at Super Bowl - AFP
Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Smashes Records With 128M+ Viewers

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jerry Bruckheimer confirms F1 sequel

According to the BBC, Bruckheimer said the team is actively developing the sequel. However, he did not share a production timeline or confirm casting. That leaves one major question hanging: will Brad Pitt return as veteran driver Sonny Hayes?

In the original film, Pitt, 62, played Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who makes a dramatic comeback with the fictional APXGP team. The film followed his return to the grid after years away, blending real race footage with scripted drama. Bruckheimer noted that he would naturally be involved in casting decisions. His previous collaboration with Pitt was a first, and he described the experience as a thrill.

Related Content
Related Content

The original F1 movie grossed $630 million worldwide, making it Apple Original Films’ most successful theatrical release so far. It was filmed extensively during the 2023 and 2024 Formula 1 seasons, including at real race weekends such as the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. That authenticity became one of its biggest strengths.

Awards buzz and Hollywood ambitions

The Brad Pitt blockbuster is currently nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Bruckheimer admitted he was pleasantly surprised by the scale of awards recognition. He described the film’s journey as a long one, particularly due to industry strikes that slowed production.

Despite the challenges, the Hollywood movie resonated with audiences worldwide.

Bruckheimer, who previously received an Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick, is not slowing down. Alongside the F1 movie sequel, he revealed plans for several major projects:

  • Heat 2

  • A new Days of Thunder

  • Another Top Gun sequel

  • A fresh Pirates of the Caribbean instalment

  • A “very interesting” UFO project

He described his slate as packed, with multiple projects waiting on the right script before moving ahead.

Nevertheless, this act of faith – standing by their artist – marks a significant step towards sensitivity for communities, and cultural practitioners, foregrounding the revolutionary power of art to unsettle regressive notions that gain traction in the frenzy of decontextualised “offense”, and heightened public emotions. - Special Arrangement
Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025-2026: City As Performance, 'For The Time Being...'

BY Aranya Padil

Apple, Formula 1 and what comes next?

Buzz around a Hollywood movie F1 sequel had already picked up pace during Apple TV’s recent press day, where Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali teased fans to stay tuned for further updates. The original film’s box office strength showed that Formula 1 can command the big screen beyond documentary formats, especially at a time when the sport’s global reach is expanding and studios are backing spectacle-led storytelling.

Jerry Bruckheimer also reflected on wider industry shifts, from AI to studio mergers, while maintaining that audiences still want theatrical experiences if given the right films. For now, specifics about the Brad Pitt F1 sequel remain tightly guarded, but the franchise is clearly preparing for another high-speed chapter.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Jamie Overton Sends Shimron Hetmeyer Back WI A Third Jolt

  2. Australia Vs Ireland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ellis And Zampa Power Depleted AUS Side To 67-Run Win Over IRE

  3. Super Over Bonanza At T20 World Cup: Revisiting All Instances Of Tied Matches In Tournament's History

  4. Steve Smith Called Up As Cover In Australia’s World Cup Squad As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Ireland Opener

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  2. 'Perform or Make Way for Others,' Rahul Gandhi Warns New District Party Chiefs

  3. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  4. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  5. How Bhim Nagar’s Youth Used Collective Power To Trigger Change

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

  4. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  5. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder