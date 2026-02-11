F1 Movie Sequel Confirmed: Brad Pitt’s Racing Blockbuster Set For Return

F1 movie sequel confirmed by Jerry Bruckheimer.
The F1 movie sequel is officially happening. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed to the BBC that work is underway on a follow-up to Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing drama, putting months of speculation to rest. The original film, backed by Apple Original Films and co-produced by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, became a global box office hit and earned multiple Oscar nominations.
While rumours had been circulating for weeks, including chatter during Apple TV’s recent press event, this is the first formal confirmation. Speaking at the annual Academy Awards luncheon in Los Angeles, Bruckheimer kept details tight but made it clear the engines are running again.
Jerry Bruckheimer confirms F1 sequel
According to the BBC, Bruckheimer said the team is actively developing the sequel. However, he did not share a production timeline or confirm casting. That leaves one major question hanging: will Brad Pitt return as veteran driver Sonny Hayes?
In the original film, Pitt, 62, played Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who makes a dramatic comeback with the fictional APXGP team. The film followed his return to the grid after years away, blending real race footage with scripted drama. Bruckheimer noted that he would naturally be involved in casting decisions. His previous collaboration with Pitt was a first, and he described the experience as a thrill.
The original F1 movie grossed $630 million worldwide, making it Apple Original Films’ most successful theatrical release so far. It was filmed extensively during the 2023 and 2024 Formula 1 seasons, including at real race weekends such as the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. That authenticity became one of its biggest strengths.
Awards buzz and Hollywood ambitions
The Brad Pitt blockbuster is currently nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Bruckheimer admitted he was pleasantly surprised by the scale of awards recognition. He described the film’s journey as a long one, particularly due to industry strikes that slowed production.
Despite the challenges, the Hollywood movie resonated with audiences worldwide.
Bruckheimer, who previously received an Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick, is not slowing down. Alongside the F1 movie sequel, he revealed plans for several major projects:
Heat 2
A new Days of Thunder
Another Top Gun sequel
A fresh Pirates of the Caribbean instalment
A “very interesting” UFO project
He described his slate as packed, with multiple projects waiting on the right script before moving ahead.
Apple, Formula 1 and what comes next?
Buzz around a Hollywood movie F1 sequel had already picked up pace during Apple TV’s recent press day, where Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali teased fans to stay tuned for further updates. The original film’s box office strength showed that Formula 1 can command the big screen beyond documentary formats, especially at a time when the sport’s global reach is expanding and studios are backing spectacle-led storytelling.
Jerry Bruckheimer also reflected on wider industry shifts, from AI to studio mergers, while maintaining that audiences still want theatrical experiences if given the right films. For now, specifics about the Brad Pitt F1 sequel remain tightly guarded, but the franchise is clearly preparing for another high-speed chapter.