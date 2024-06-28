Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White

She wrote: “For me it’s the one with the photobomber.” Kareena and Saif met on the sets of the 2008 film “Tashan”. After four years of dating, in 2012 the couple, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, got married. They welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. In 2021, Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh.