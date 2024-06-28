Fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her getaway with her husband Saif Ali Khan and even shared an “Italian selfie” from her vacation.

Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her getaway with her husband Saif Ali Khan and even shared an “Italian selfie” from her vacation. Kareena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared two pictures. In one image, the actress looks every inch a diva dressed in white, sunglasses and the wind ruffling her hair.

The second photograph showed Kareena standing in front of the mirror wearing a white bodysuit paired with sheer white pyjama. She completed her look with big dark sunglasses. She captioned the image: “The Italian selfie”. On Thursday, Kareena shared a string of images from the beach. One image even had her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan photobombing her picture.

She wrote: “For me it’s the one with the photobomber.” Kareena and Saif met on the sets of the 2008 film “Tashan”. After four years of dating, in 2012 the couple, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, got married. They welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. In 2021, Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh.

On the professional front, Kareena was recently seen in the heist comedy film “Crew”. She starred alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. It tells the story of three hostesses, who dream of becoming rich and get involved in a gold smuggling operation leading to a series of comedic situations. Kareena will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”, the fifth instalment of Rohit’s popular Cop Universe.

It also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. She will also be seen in a crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar, whose latest release is “Sam Bahadur” starring Vicky Kaushal. The upcoming movie will reportedly be based on the Hyderabad rape case.

