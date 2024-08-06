Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits

Garima Das
Shraddha wore this stunning red silk saree during the trailer launch of her upcoming 'Stree 2'. The saree came with a 'kinari' border, which made the heritage piece more special. She completed her look with a pair of gold jhumkis, bangles and styled her hair with her signature 'Bijli vali choti' of her character from 'Stree'.
Shraddha turned heads with this red off-shoulder corseted bodice with gathered details and a fitted draped skirt with a thigh-high slit. It was a perfect blend of class and sophistication. She kept her make-up simple and wore a pair of high heels to complete her look.
The actress has set new ethnic goals for 'Stree 2' promotions. She yet again impressed the fashion police with a stunning satin georgette saree with hand-embroidered sequin work, and machine-embroidered sequin border that made it a luxurious piece. She paired it with an Ajrakh-printed V-neck blouse, embellished with hand embroidery and sequins. The diva flaunted her svelte figure in this gorgeous saree.
Shraddha has an impeccable fashion sense. She gave a boho look with this outfit. She flaunted her tone midriff in thisstr apless crop top with sequin work. Shraddha paired it with a pair of high-waist black pants. She wore a pair of black heels, silver choker, rings, and a nose ring to complete her look.
Shraddha looked simple yet elegant in this red heavily embellished anarkali suit. She tied her hair in a braid and adorned it with red roses. The actress completed her look with a pair of heavy earrings, a nose pin and a bindi.
Shraddha Kapoor yet again shells out major fashion goals with this red bodycon dress that she donned for promotions of 'Stree 2'. She kept her look simple and subtle.
Shraddha looked ethereal in this red floral saree with a sleeveless blouse. She opted for kohl eyes, subtle makeup and kept her hair open. She accessorised herself with gold bangles and earnings. The actress looked sexy and stylish in this look.