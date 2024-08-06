Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits

Shraddha Kapoor in a traditional red saree

Shraddha wore this stunning red silk saree during the trailer launch of her upcoming 'Stree 2'. The saree came with a 'kinari' border, which made the heritage piece more special. She completed her look with a pair of gold jhumkis, bangles and styled her hair with her signature 'Bijli vali choti' of her character from 'Stree'.