Why Jammu And Kashmir Needs More Than Statehood To Stabilise

Secrecy, a regular feature of central government moves in J&K, gripped the region in apprehension on 5 August.

The erstwhile state's political outfits have failed to unify its diverse regions, leading to deepening divides.

J&K needs decentralisation and regional autonomy that is in sync with its particularities.

On August 4, 2025, a five-time sitting legislator from the Kashmir Valley reached out to me to crosscheck whether Jammu and Kashmir was going to be bifurcated. The suspense was unmistakable on that evening, as a widespread sense of apprehension gripped J&K, especially on social media.

There was ample reason for concern: the central government has a track record of making unexpected, sweeping decisions. Many believed the Central government was preparing to trifurcate the region; a move long advocated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in its 2002 Kurukshetra resolution. The former state had already been bifurcated on August 5, 2019, when Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, carving out Ladakh as a separate Union Territory. Trifurcation seemed like the natural culmination of that process. The decision taken on August 5, 2019 was shrouded in suspense. This highlights how decisions on J&K are often taken with extreme secrecy, leaving even senior political leaders in the dark.