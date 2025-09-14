Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

The Act brought specified Wakf properties, including Hazratbal, under a structured administrative framework. Importantly, the chair of the board was the Chief Minister, signalling a direct political role in the management of religious endowments. The Act provided for representation from various segments of society, but the centralisation of authority in the hands of the government stirred concerns over the erosion of local autonomy. Under the Wakf framework, the board assumed responsibility for the oversight, maintenance and financial administration of Wakf properties, including key shrines. In the earlier system, Mutawallis or local caretakers appointed by the community held substantial control over shrine affairs. This now stood curtailed. The National Conference viewed the move as a shift away from community-driven management towards bureaucratic oversight. Supporters of the reform argued that central oversight was necessary to ensure transparency, prevent mismanagement and safeguard the integrity of religious institutions.