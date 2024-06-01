From 1987 Assembly Election To Article 370 Abrogation, Watershed Moments In Kashmir's History

This day is seen as a major milestone in the recent history of Kashmir, as on this day the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government abrogated Article 370, significantly altering the status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). This move led to the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The abrogation led to widespread changes, including the removal of the state flag and the annulment of the Constitution of J&K. As the government imposed a total communication lockdown; internet, mobile phones and fixed telephone service lines were suspended, and this continued for nearly five months. Thousands were arrested, including prominent political figures such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.