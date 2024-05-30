Unspoken Realities: Kashmir's Quiet Resilience This Election Season

Dr Abdullah, in his speeches, asks people to offer prayers five times a day, rise early, and pray for the survival of Kashmir. It seems poignant. He says the situation is such that even he fears he might be shot or stabbed for merely being a Muslim. Even the imams of mosques don’t give sermons on these lines these days. Instead, the senior Abdullah appears to have taken over the pulpit. The chief cleric of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Farooq, is not allowed to address people. But it is Dr Abdullah who urges them to pray for the survival of Muslims in current India. He also talks about persuasive silence and occasionally warns that this silence can explode into something unexpected. He is not the only one to issue such cautions.