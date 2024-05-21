An Ode To The Silence In Kashmir

A blind man whose feet resemble a beaten pound of flesh told me he will speak about this silence, but who will hear it? He had once been part of what they call the resistance. He is from downtown Srinagar. He had wanted freedom once, but he ended up in an old room where he now sees only darkness. He lost his eyes long ago when he was beaten up in a prison. He can see only the past. He knows the cost of breaking the silence. We know it, too.