Allure Of Hatefulness Beyond Hate Speech

In the course of the rhetorical shows across the country, the prime minister has variously sought to invoke anti-Muslim feelings, tickling the innermost anxieties that had in the first place been implanted by the Hindutva crowd. He has, for example, at a rally on April 4, argued that the Congress manifesto was modelled on the ideology of the Muslim League; then, on April 21, at Banswara in Rajasthan, he warned his audience that the Congress would take away women folks’ mangalsutras; and, later, he has been repeatedly alleging that the Congress, when in power between 2004 and 2014, wanted to spend 15 per cent of the national budget on Muslims, dividing it into a “Muslim budget” and a “Hindu budget” (as reported by The Times of India, May 16, 2024). The aim was to distance away from those political formations that were aligned with the hated and hateful Muslims.