Cincinnati Open 2025: Coco Gauff Cruises Past Lucia Bronzetti Into Quarter-Finals

Lucia Bronzetti dropped her opening service game in the second set, but immediately struck back, breaking Gauff to love and putting the contest on course for a potential deciding set

Lucia Bronzetti Vs Coco Gauff Cincinnati Open 2025 Round of 16 Match Report
Coco Gauff beat Lucia Bronzetti in the Cincinnati Open 2025.
Summary
  • Coco Gauff beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-4 in 80 minutes to reach Cincinnati Open quarter-finals

  • Gauff took control early, breaking Bronzetti multiple times despite being broken once

  • Bronzetti threatened a decider, but Gauff sealed the win with a late break

Coco Gauff booked her spot in the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open after defeating Lucia Bronzetti in straight sets.

Gauff won 6-2 6-4 in just 80 minutes to set up a last-eight clash against either Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova.

The world number two raced to a 3-0 lead in the first, and though she had her own serve broken, she broke Bronzetti's serve twice more to close out the set.

Although Bronzetti also lost her first service game in the second, she hit straight back against Gauff, breaking to love to threaten a deciding set in the match.

Both players then held on their next three service games before Gauff broke Bronzetti once again in the final game of the match to secure the win with her first match point.

Data Debrief: Gauff back to her best

After winning her second French Open title earlier this year, Gauff faced first-round exits in both the Berlin Open and at Wimbledon.

However, straight-set wins over Bronzetti and Xinyu Wang, as well as a walkover against Dayana Yamstremska, in Cincinnati, means Gauff has reached her fifth quarter-final in 2025 from 10 WTA 1000 or grand slam tournaments.

Since the WTA 1000 format was introduced in 1990, Gauff (19) is now the outright player with the third most quarter-finals in such events before turning 22.

Published At:
