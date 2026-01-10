Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Knockout: Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals And Final Schedule Out - Check Out Here

Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan exchange greetings with Punjab players after the former team won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match against Punjab, at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, in Jaipur. Photo: PTI

