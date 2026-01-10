Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Knockout: Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals And Final Schedule Out - Check Out Here

The quarter finals will be played on January 12 and 13 followed by semi-finals on January 15 and 16 and then the finals on 18 January

Vikas Patwal
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Knockout Schedule
Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan exchange greetings with Punjab players after the former team won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match against Punjab, at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, in Jaipur. Photo: PTI
  • Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 final will be played on January 18, 2026

  • The knockout matches will be played in Bengaluru

  • The final match will be a day-night match

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 has moved into its final stages. A tournament that started with 38 teams has now been reduced to only 8 of them, which will compete in the quarter-finals. From here, one loss could throw any team out of the competition, while one win could get them closer to the coveted trophy.

The teams and schedule of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals are as follows:

Quarter Final 1 - Karnataka Vs Mumbai

Match - Karnataka Vs Mumbai

Date - January 12, 2026

Venue - BCCI COE Ground 1, Bengaluru

Time - 9:00am IST

In the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, defending champions Karnataka will take on the heavyweights Mumbai in Bengaluru. KAR finished on top in Group A with 6 wins in 7 matches, while MUM stood in 2nd place in the group with 5 wins and 2 losses.

Both teams have some star players in their ranks, who can change the course of the game on its head, making it a mouth-watering clash.

Quarter Final 2 - Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra

Match - Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra

Date - January 12, 2026

Venue - BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Time - 9:00am IST


Uttar Pradesh will lock horns with Saurashtra on the same day as Karnataka vs Mumbai. UP have been in sublime form in the group stage, having won all their league matches and marching into the knockout stage with an unblemished record.

Saurashtra, on the other hand, finished 2nd in their group after winning 5 out of their matches. In their last league match, they even thrashed Gujarat by 149 runs, thus ending their group campaign on a high note.

Quarter Final 3 - Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh

Match - Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh

Date - January 13, 2026

Venue - BCCI COE Ground 1, Bengaluru

Time - 9:00am IST

Punjab were the group toppers of Elite Group C with 6 wins out of 7 games. They are a strong outfit with some dangerous players, such as Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh.

They will be up against Madhya Pradesh, who, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, will be an equal match for Punjab. MP finished 2nd in the group with 5 wins in 7 games.

Quarter Final 4 - Delhi Vs Vidarbha

Match - Delhi Vs Vidarbha

Date - January 13, 2026

Venue - BCCI COE Ground 2, Bengaluru

Time - 9:00am IST

Delhi and Vidarbha will be up against each other in the 2nd quarter final of January 13. DEL got the pole position in their group after winning 6 out of their 7 matches, while Vidarbha were at the 2nd spot in Group B, as they won 5 and lost 2 out of their 7 league matches.

Semi-Finals And Final

Semi-Final 1

Match: Winner of QF1 Vs Winner of QF4

Date: 15 January

Semi-Final 2

Match: Winner of QF2 Vs Winner of QF3

Date: 16 January

Final

Match: Winner of SF1 Vs Winner of SF2

Date: 18 January

The winner of there respective semi-finals will play the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on January 18, 2026 in BCCI COE Ground 1. It will be a day-night affair and will decide the champion of India's premier domestic List A tournament.

