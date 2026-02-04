Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 St. Pauli, DFB-Pokal: Werkself Cruise Into Semi-Finals With Dominant Display

Bayer 04 Leverkusen cruised into the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 semi-finals with a commanding 3–0 win over FC St. Pauli at the BayArena on Tuesday. Martin Terrier broke the deadlock for the hosts just before half-time with a smart finish from the edge of the area, giving Leverkusen control of the quarter-final tie. Patrik Schick doubled the lead in the 63rd minute, calmly slotting home after being picked out by Aleix García, ensuring St. Pauli’s spirited start counted for little. Jonas Hofmann added gloss to the scoreline deep into stoppage time with a composed finish on the counter, sealing a comprehensive victory. Leverkusen dominated proceedings throughout, showing attacking fluency while keeping their opponents at arm’s length as they book their place in the last four.

Leverkusen players celebrate after a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
St. Pauli's goalkeeper Ben Voll fails to save a second goal during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann celebrates after scoring during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann and Leverkusen's Arthur celebate after scoring during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
St. Pauli's James Sands passes the ball during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann scors during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen's Arthur, left, and St. Pauli's Danel Sinani argue during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
St. Pauli's Manolis Saliakas, left, and Leverkusen's Patrik Schick fight for the ball during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, right, reacts after scoring during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, center, scores during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen's Robert Andrich, left, and St. Pauli's Ricky-Jade Jones jump for the ball during a DFB Pokal, German Cup quarter final soccer match between Leverkusen and St. Pauli in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
