Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 St. Pauli, DFB-Pokal: Werkself Cruise Into Semi-Finals With Dominant Display
Bayer 04 Leverkusen cruised into the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 semi-finals with a commanding 3–0 win over FC St. Pauli at the BayArena on Tuesday. Martin Terrier broke the deadlock for the hosts just before half-time with a smart finish from the edge of the area, giving Leverkusen control of the quarter-final tie. Patrik Schick doubled the lead in the 63rd minute, calmly slotting home after being picked out by Aleix García, ensuring St. Pauli’s spirited start counted for little. Jonas Hofmann added gloss to the scoreline deep into stoppage time with a composed finish on the counter, sealing a comprehensive victory. Leverkusen dominated proceedings throughout, showing attacking fluency while keeping their opponents at arm’s length as they book their place in the last four.
