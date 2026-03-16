Venezuela Vs Japan, World Baseball Classic 2026: Shohei Ohtani And Co Suffer Heartbreak; South Americans Seal SF Berth

Venezuela secured a historic 8-5 victory over defending champions Japan to advance to the World Baseball Classic semifinals for the first time since 2009. Wilyer Abreu’s three-run homer in the sixth inning proved decisive, overturning a 5-2 deficit sparked by Shota Morishita’s earlier blast. Despite Shohei Ohtani’s 427-foot home run, Japan’s 11-game winning streak ended as Daniel Palencia forced Ohtani to pop out for the final out. Maikel Garcia and Ronald Acuña Jr. also homered for Venezuela, who now face Italy on Monday. This win also clinches Venezuela’s spot in the 2028 Olympic baseball tournament alongside the U.S. and Dominican Republic. Watch some of the best pictures below.

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Venezuela Vs Japan World Baseball Classic 2026 quarterfinal match-Venezuela team
Venezuela team celebrate their victory over Japan after a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Venezuela Vs Japan World Baseball Classic 2026 quarterfinal Venezuelas Robinson Chirinos
Venezuela's bench coach Robinson Chirinos, left, and Gleyber Torres, right, celebrate their victory over Japan after a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Venezuela Vs Japan World Baseball Classic 2026 quarterfinal match-Japans Shohei Ohtani
Japan's Shohei Ohtani smiles after is intentionally walked during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Venezuela Vs Japan World Baseball Classic 2026 quarterfinal match-Japan team
Japan team line up to greet three fans after after a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Venezuela Vs Japan World Baseball Classic 2026 quarterfinal match-Japans Seiya Suzuki
Japan's Seiya Suzuki is tagged out at second base by Venezuela's Gleyber Torres during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Japan, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Venezuela Vs Japan World Baseball Classic 2026 quarterfinal match-Japans pitcher Atsuki Taneichi
Japan's pitcher Atsuki Taneichi delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuala in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Venezuela Vs Japan World Baseball Classic 2026 quarterfinal match-Japans Shohei Ohtani
Japan's Shohei Ohtani waits for ra review during the seventh inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Venezuela Vs Japan World Baseball Classic 2026 quarterfinal match-Venezuelas Wilyer Abreu
Venezuela's Wilyer Abreu celebrates with his teammates after he hit a home run during the six inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Japan, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Venezuela Vs Japan World Baseball Classic 2026 quarterfinal match-Japans pitcher Shoma Fujihira
Japan's pitcher Shoma Fujihira delivers a pitch during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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Venezuela Vs Japan World Baseball Classic 2026 quarterfinal match-Japans Shota Morishita
Japan's Shota Morishita hits three run home run during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier
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