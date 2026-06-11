FIFA World Cup 2026: 6 Biggest Storylines You Need To Know Before Kickoff

Messi vs Ronaldo's Last Stand: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are both making their sixth World Cup appearances, something no player has ever done before. Whether they meet or not, this tournament marks the final chapter of the greatest rivalry football has ever seen. Every stadium they enter will feel emotional. Every goal, celebration, and final whistle will carry extra significance knowing this is likely the last time the football world sees both legends on this stage together.