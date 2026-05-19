Brazil's Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar Makes Comeback In 26-Man Team – See Who’s In, Who’s Out

Despite lingering fitness concerns following his 2023 ACL tear, 34-year-old striker Neymar has been named to Brazil's 26-man World Cup squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti, marking his fourth appearance at the tournament

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Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2026 squad announced details
Neymar Junior called up by Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil's 26 member FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. Photo: neymarjr/X
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Summary of this article

  • Neymar earned a surprise call-up to Brazil's World Cup squad for his fourth tournament appearance despite lingering fitness concerns

  • Coach Carlo Ancelotti selected the 34-year-old Santos striker for his veteran leadership, tournament experience, and positive dressing room presence

  • Brazil begins Group C play against Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey, lacking injured stars Rodrygo and Estevao

Neymar made Brazil's World Cup squad on Monday, a selection many local analysts and former footballers deemed unlikely only days ago. The striker will appear at his fourth World Cup.

The 34-year-old Neymar is Brazil's all-time top goal-scorer with 79 but has struggled to return to top fitness since he tore his left ACL in October 2023. He's played eight matches for Santos this year with four goals and two assists.

“He has improved his fitness, he will be an important player in this World Cup,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro.

The coach added he preferred experienced players for some spots in his squad, including Neymar.

“He can still improve his fitness until the first match of the World Cup,” Ancelotti said. “He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group, he can create a better environment in this group.

Shortly before Ancelotti's squad was announced, Neymar changed his Instagram bio in a revealing way; he had only Santos as a reference of where he is currently playing and added Brazil to it.

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Brazil's 26-man squad also features its main players in recent years, Vinicius Júnior and Raphinha.

Ancelotti who took over in May 2025 but had not summoned Neymar until Monday.

He extended his contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation last week to the 2030 World Cup but he has had a troubled spell in Brazil so far with many injured players out of his World Cup squad; strikers Rodrygo and Estevao are the ones he will miss the most in North America.

Brazil opens its World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, followed by Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Brazil's Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth).

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