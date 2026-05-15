Belgium At FIFA World Cup 2026: Injury-Hit Romelu Lukaku Included In WC Squad for Fourth Time

In addition to Romelu Lukaku, midfield great Kevin de Bruyne and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois are also set to play in their fourth FIFA World Cup campaigns

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Belgium At FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad announced Romelu Lukaku Kevin de Bruyne Thibaut Courtois
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku is dejected at the end of a round of 16 match between France and Belgium at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany. Photo: File/AP
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  • Romelu Lukaku included in Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad

  • Lukaku hasn't played for Belgium in almost a year

  • Defensive midfielder Axel Witsel most capped player in team

Romelu Lukaku's efforts to recover from injuries seem to have paid off after the Napoli striker was included in Belgium's World Cup squad Friday.

Lukaku, midfield great Kevin de Bruyne and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois are set to play their fourth World Cup campaigns.

Lukaku has 124 games for Belgium, de Bruyne 117 and Courtois 107, making them some of the most experienced players on any team at the World Cup. They all trail 37-year-old defensive midfielder Axel Witsel, also heading into a fourth tournament. He has played for Belgium 136 times.

Lukaku hasn't played for Belgium in almost a year since scoring against Wales in World Cup qualifying in June. Injuries have limited the 33-year-old striker to just five Serie A games for Napoli this season.

He was selected for Belgium's most recent friendlies in March and April but withdrew from the squad over more fitness concerns.

Courtois' last game for the national team was in October and he was left out of Belgium's most recent squad over injury issues, but he's been a key player for Real Madrid this season. Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard and Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku bring Premier League experience up front.

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Coach Rudi Garcia hasn't selected 17-year-old midfielder Nathan de Cat, who would have been one of the youngest players at the World Cup. De Cat made his Belgium debut in a 5-2 win over the United States in March. Forward Lois Openda also misses out after spending much of the last few months on the Juventus bench.

Belgium starts its World Cup campaign in Group G against Egypt on June 15 before facing Iran six days later and New Zealand on June 27. Belgium placed third at the 2018 World Cup but is looking to improve on a group-stage exit in 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders.

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim de Cupyer, Koni de Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate.

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Charles de Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard.

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