Netherlands Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: Depay Returns, Summerville Earns Surprise Call-Up In 26-Man List

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Associated Press
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Ronald Koeman named Memphis Depay in his 26-man Netherlands squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Crysencio Summerville earning a debut call-up

Netherlands at FIFA World Cup 2026 squad announced Memphis Depay Crysencio Summerville
Netherlands' Cody Gakpo is congratulated by Memphis Depay after scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Summary of this article

  • Memphis Depay, the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer, included in FIFA World Cup 2026 squad

  • Justin Kluivert and Jurrien Timber also return from injury, while Timber’s brother Quinten is named too

  • West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville earns his first call-up; Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong is a surprise omission

Netherlands top scorer Memphis Depay recovered from injury just in time for coach Ronald Koeman to include him in his 26-man squad for the World Cup next month.

Depay was one of three players who have recently returned from injury to be selected Wednesday by Koeman. That was despite his limited playing time leading into soccer’s global showcase being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Depay, the Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer with 55 goals, on Sunday made his first appearance in several weeks for his Brazilian club Corinthians after recovering from a thigh injury.

“I’d have preferred ... it happened earlier,” Koeman said, adding he’d have to “wait and see” just how fit Depay is.

Justin Kluivert, the son of Dutch great Patrick Kluivert, has also just returned to fitness after surgery to repair a knee injury and was picked along with defender Jurrien Timber, fresh from winning the Premier League with Arsenal, but also only recently returned to fitness. Timber’s brother Quinten also was named in the squad.

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Koeman called up one debutant — West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville — and surprisingly left out Liverpool wingback Jeremie Frimpong, saying he often struggles with injuries.

Asked about his qualities, Koeman said Summerville has “speed, action, his play without the ball in defense. Very trustworthy.”

The Netherlands is a three-time World Cup finalist but has never won international soccer’s greatest prize. It lost in 1974 to then West Germany, in 1978 to host Argentina and to Spain in 2010 when Andres Iniesta scored a goal late in extra time.

Midfielder Xavi Simons was ruled out of the tournament in April after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in a match for Tottenham against Wolverhampton.

Koeman captained the Netherlands when the United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994 when the Dutch lost 3-2 to eventual champion Brazil in the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands opens its Group F campaign in Dallas against Japan before taking on Sweden and finally Tunisia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton).

Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Guus Til (PSV Eindhoven), Quinten Timber (Marseille), Mats Wieffer (Brighton).

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (Galatasaray), Donyell Malen (Roma), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham), Wout Weghorst (Ajax).

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