West Ham Retain Nuno Espirito Santo As Manager Despite Relegation

A
Associated Press
Published at:

West Ham confirm Nuno Espirito Santo will remain in charge after Premier League relegation, tasked with guiding the club back to the top flight

West Ham Retain Nuno Espirito Santo As Manager Despite Relegation
West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United, in Brighton, England. | Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • West Ham announced that Nuno Espirito Santo will continue as manager despite relegation to the Championship

  • The Portuguese coach committed to leading the team back to the Premier League at first attempt

  • Nuno has past experience of promotion, having guided Wolves to the Championship title in 2018

West Ham is keeping manager Nuno Espirito Santo for next season despite the London club’s relegation from the Premier League at the weekend.

West Ham said in a statement on Wednesday that meetings were held with the Portuguese coach following the relegation, and it was “pleased to confirm that he has expressed his continued commitment to the club — as we have to him.”

“Nuno made it very clear that he is highly motivated for the challenge of guiding West Ham United back to the top flight at the first time of asking,” it said. “That must be the unquestionable goal for next season.”

As Wolverhampton manager, Nuno won the second-tier Championship with 99 points in 2018.

West Ham was relegated Sunday despite a 3-0 win over Leeds in the final round of games. The team got a boost in form between January and April, taking 22 points from 13 matches to pull itself out of the relegation zone. However, three defeats in the last four games allowed Tottenham to stay up at its expense.

Related Content
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as he played his last match for the team during a Premier League match against Aston Villa. - AP/Alastair Grant
Arcenal players celebrate after the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in Nottingham, England, Sunday May 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mike Egerton
Arsenal players celebrate after the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. - | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

“While the ultimate outcome on Sunday was a painful one,” West Ham said, “the board of directors believe that there have been broader signs of improvement and progress in recent months, and we want Nuno to continue developing that progress.”

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories