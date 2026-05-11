West Ham 0-1 Arsenal Premier League 2025-26: Trossard's Solitary Goal Keeps Gunners Ahead In Title Race
Arsenal maintained their five-point lead at the Premier League summit with a high-stakes 1-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium on May 10, Sunday. In a match defined by late drama, Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, clinical finishing what had been a frustrating afternoon for Mikel Arteta’s side. The most pivotal moment arrived deep in stoppage time when Callum Wilson appeared to have snatched a draw for the relegation-threatened Hammers. However, a lengthy VAR review spotted a foul on goalkeeper David Raya by Pablo, leading referee Chris Kavanagh to strike the goal from the board. The result leaves Arsenal just two wins away from their first title since 2004, while West Ham remains a point adrift of safety in 18th place, setting up a desperate final survival duel with Tottenham.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE