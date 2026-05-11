West Ham 0-1 Arsenal Premier League 2025-26: Trossard's Solitary Goal Keeps Gunners Ahead In Title Race

Arsenal maintained their five-point lead at the Premier League summit with a high-stakes 1-0 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium on May 10, Sunday. In a match defined by late drama, Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, clinical finishing what had been a frustrating afternoon for Mikel Arteta’s side. The most pivotal moment arrived deep in stoppage time when Callum Wilson appeared to have snatched a draw for the relegation-threatened Hammers. However, a lengthy VAR review spotted a foul on goalkeeper David Raya by Pablo, leading referee Chris Kavanagh to strike the goal from the board. The result leaves Arsenal just two wins away from their first title since 2004, while West Ham remains a point adrift of safety in 18th place, setting up a desperate final survival duel with Tottenham.

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Arsenal players celebrate after the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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West Ham vs Arsenal EPL London derby-
An Arsenal fan celebrate after the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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West Ham vs Arsenal EPL London derby-Leandro Trossard
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates with Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta after the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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West Ham vs Arsenal EPL London derby-Chris Kavanagh
Players appeal to referee Chris Kavanagh after he disallowed a goal by West Ham's Callum Wilson during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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West Ham vs Arsenal EPL London derby-Callum Wilson
West Ham's Callum Wilson, center, scores a goal that was later disallowed following a video review during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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West Ham vs Arsenal EPL London derby-Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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West Ham vs Arsenal EPL London derby-Leandro Trossard
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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West Ham vs Arsenal EPL London derby-Cristhian Mosquera
Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera guards West Ham's Jarrod Bowen during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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West Ham vs Arsenal EPL London derby-Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres in action during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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West Ham vs Arsenal EPL London derby-Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze passes West Ham's Mateus Fernandes during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
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