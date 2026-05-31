PSG Vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Final: Violence Erupts In Paris As French Police Detain Over 400 People

French police detained over 400 people involved in violent clashes in Paris and other French cities that erupted Saturday night after Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League title. Seven officers were injured as football fans set off fires and vandalized shops, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said, describing the violence as “absolutely unacceptable.” One small group even tried to storm a Paris police station. Nuñez said rioting took place in about 15 cities in France, and that nearly 400 people were detained in all, with nearly 300 of them in Paris alone. But he said that planned celebrations for the team’s win on Sunday afternoon at the Champ de Mars, near the Eiffel Tower, would go ahead as scheduled. The PSG team will then be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee presidential palace.

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PSG Champions League celebrations
A car burns as PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that's being played in Budapest. PSG won the game. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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PSG Champions League Final Violence
A car burns and fireworks explode as police watch PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that's being played in Budapest. PSG won the game. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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PSG Champions League Final Violence
A car burns as PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that's being played in Budapest. PSG won the game. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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Champions League celebrations
Police try to disperses PSG supporters who left off fireworks as they celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that was played in Budapest. PSG won the game. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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PSG Champions League Victory Celebration
Police try to disperses PSG supporters who left off fireworks as they celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that was played in Budapest. PSG won the game. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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Paris Saint-Germain Champions League Victory Celebration
PSG supporters let off fireworks as they celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that was played in Budapest. PSG won the game. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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PSG Champions League Victory Celebration
Police try to disperses PSG supporters who left off fireworks as they celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that was played in Budapest. PSG won the game. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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PSG Champions League Victory Celebration
Police try to disperses PSG supporters who left off fireworks as they celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that was played in Budapest. PSG won the game. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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Football Fan Violence
Police try to disperses PSG supporters who left off fireworks as they celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that was played in Budapest. PSG won the game. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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PSG Champions League Final Violence
Police try to disperses PSG supporters who left off fireworks as they celebrate in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026 after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal that was played in Budapest. PSG won the game. | Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
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