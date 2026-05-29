Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Indian Star About To Face World No. 19 Japanese

Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, Singapore Open: Players On Court
After a brief break between matches, Lakshya Sen and Koki Watanabe are now on court for their quarter-final duel. They are doing some usual knocking now for warm-up, and the first game will start very soon.
Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, Singapore Open: Coming Up Next...
The preceding match has a premature end, as Toh Ee Wei suffers a bad injury that forces her to leave the court on a wheelchair. But that means Kapila-Crasto advance to the semis, and that Sen and Watanabe are taking the court soon.
Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, Singapore Open: Start Time, Streaming
The match follows after the ongoing mixed doubles encounter between India's Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto and Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei. That match is locked at 15-15 in the first game.
The Lakshya Sen vs Koki Watanabe, Singapore Open 2026 quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Whether or not the match will be telecast live is currently unknown.
Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, Singapore Open: Hi Folks!
Good evening and welcome, badminton lovers. We are building up to the start of Lakshya Sen's quarterfinal face-off with Koki Watanabe. Watch this space for pre-match info and live updates