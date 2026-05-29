Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Indian Star About To Face World No. 19 Japanese

India's Lakshya Sen plays against Canada's Victor Lai during the men's singles semi-final match at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England. Photo: AP

Lakshya Sen will look to continue his impressive run at the Singapore Open 2026 when he takes on Japan’s Koki Watanabe in the men’s singles quarterfinal at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. The Indian star advanced under unusual circumstances after World No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn retired hurt just two rallies into their Round of 16 clash, allowing Lakshya to conserve energy ahead of a crucial last-eight battle. Watanabe, meanwhile, has quietly built momentum this season and is known for his speed, defensive discipline, and ability to extend rallies. Lakshya has shown strong form in recent months, including a runner-up finish at the All England Open earlier this year, and will enter the contest aiming for another deep run on the BWF World Tour. A semifinal spot will be at stake in what promises to be a high-intensity encounter in Singapore.

LIVE UPDATES

29 May 2026, 04:22:57 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, Singapore Open: Players On Court After a brief break between matches, Lakshya Sen and Koki Watanabe are now on court for their quarter-final duel. They are doing some usual knocking now for warm-up, and the first game will start very soon.

29 May 2026, 04:01:20 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, Singapore Open: Coming Up Next... The preceding match has a premature end, as Toh Ee Wei suffers a bad injury that forces her to leave the court on a wheelchair. But that means Kapila-Crasto advance to the semis, and that Sen and Watanabe are taking the court soon.

29 May 2026, 03:50:27 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Koki Watanabe Live Score, Singapore Open: Start Time, Streaming The match follows after the ongoing mixed doubles encounter between India's Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto and Malaysia's Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei. That match is locked at 15-15 in the first game. The Lakshya Sen vs Koki Watanabe, Singapore Open 2026 quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Whether or not the match will be telecast live is currently unknown.