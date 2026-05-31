PAK Vs AUS In Pics: Debutant Minhas Makes History, Pakistan Celebrate 1000th ODI Match With Big Win

Pakistan registered a dominant five-wicket win over visiting Australia in the tour-opening first ODI in Rawalpindi on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Skipper Shaheen Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl first in Pakistan's historic 1000th outing in the format, and soon the hosts showed their intent against a depleted Aussie side led by Josh Inglis. Abrar Ahmed had the first wicket, then fellow spinner Arafat Minhas claimed 5/32 on debut as they dismissed the world champions for 200 all out in 44.1 overs. Minhas, in the process, became the Pakistani to take a five-fer on ODI debut. The chase was completed in 42.3 overs with Minhas hitting the winning runs, a six. Earlier, returning Babar Azam (69) and wicket-keeper Ghazi Ghori (65) played measured knocks for a 127-run third wicket stand to help Pakistan recover from 49/2. Nathan Ellis claimed two wickets for the Aussies. The remaining matches of the three-match series will be played in Lahore on June 2 and 4.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Pakistan won by 5 wickets
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas, center, shakes hand with Australia's Matt Renshaw on the end of the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
1/19
Pakistan won by 5 wickets with 45 balls remaining
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas, left, and Abdul Samad celebrates after winning the first one day international cricket match against Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/19
AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Arafat Minhas
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas bats during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/19
PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Ghazi Ghori
Pakistan's Ghazi Ghori, center, celebrates with Babar Azam after scoring fifty runs during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/19
Babar Azam Australia Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, reacts after he is bowled out by Australia's Nathan Ellis during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/19
Pakistans Babar Azam celebrates after scoring fifty runs
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/19
Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI
Pakistan's Ghazi Ghori, left, and Babar Azam run between the wickets to score during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/19
Babar Azam AUS vs PAK 1st ODI
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/19
Sahibzada Farhan PAK vs AUS 1st ODI
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan bats during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/19
Matthew Short PAK vs AUS 1st ODI
Australia's Matthew Short takes a catch of Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat on the edge of boundary line during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/19
Arafat Minhas Australia vs Pakistan
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas, who took five wickets, displays the ball as he walks off the field on the end of first innings during the first one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/19
Australia vs Pakistan ODI Cricket Series
Australia's Nathan Ellis, left, looks wickets after he is bowled out by Pakistan's Arafat Minhas during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/19
Arafat Minhas Pakistan vs Australia ODI Cricket Series
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas performs Sajdah, a prayer bow in gratitude to God, after taking his fifty wicket to dismiss Australia's Nathan Ellis during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/19
Matt Renshaw AUS vs PAK 1st ODI
Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/19
Australias Matt Renshaw celebrates after scoring fifty runs
Australia's Matt Renshaw celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/19
Matthew Kuhnemann Australia Pakistan Cricket
Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/19
Pakistans Arafat Minhas
Pakistan's Arafat Minhas bowls during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/19
Australias Matthew Short celebrates after scoring fifty runs
Australia's Matthew Short celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/19
Matthew Short Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI
Australia's Matthew Short bats during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
19/19
Alex Carey Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI
Australia's Alex Carey plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Australia, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories