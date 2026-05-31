PAK Vs AUS In Pics: Debutant Minhas Makes History, Pakistan Celebrate 1000th ODI Match With Big Win
Pakistan registered a dominant five-wicket win over visiting Australia in the tour-opening first ODI in Rawalpindi on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Skipper Shaheen Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl first in Pakistan's historic 1000th outing in the format, and soon the hosts showed their intent against a depleted Aussie side led by Josh Inglis. Abrar Ahmed had the first wicket, then fellow spinner Arafat Minhas claimed 5/32 on debut as they dismissed the world champions for 200 all out in 44.1 overs. Minhas, in the process, became the Pakistani to take a five-fer on ODI debut. The chase was completed in 42.3 overs with Minhas hitting the winning runs, a six. Earlier, returning Babar Azam (69) and wicket-keeper Ghazi Ghori (65) played measured knocks for a 127-run third wicket stand to help Pakistan recover from 49/2. Nathan Ellis claimed two wickets for the Aussies. The remaining matches of the three-match series will be played in Lahore on June 2 and 4.
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