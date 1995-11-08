Matthew William Short is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm off-break bowler. Short has represented various teams including Australia, Australia U19, Victoria, Melbourne Renegades, National Performance Squad, Cricket Australia Invitational XI, Victoria XI, Adelaide Strikers, and Punjab Kings. Notably, he won the BBL12 Player of the Tournament award in 2023.

Short debuted in one-day cricket on July 20, 2014, representing the Australia National Performance Squad against South Africa A, as part of the Australia A Team Quadrangular Series in 2014. He scored 237 from 6 games at an average of 39.50 and ended up as the second highest run-getter for his team behind Jake Doran.

His first taste of first-class cricket came on October 29, 2015, playing for Cricket Australia XI in a tour match against the New Zealanders during New Zealand's tour to Australia.

The off-spinner from Northcote was vice-captain of the Cricket Australia XI in the 2016 Matador BBQs One-Day Cup competition.

In 2019, Short ventured to England to play club cricket for Coggeshall Town CC, amassing 1100 runs with an average of 55.

During the 2021–22 Big Bash League season, Short transitioned from the middle order to opening the batting. His performance was noteworthy, finishing the season with the second-most sixes (26) and the third-most runs (493). His captain, Peter Siddle, praised Short's approach and credited him for finding his spot in the team.

Short's milestone moment came on January 5, 2023, while captaining the Strikers in Peter Siddle's absence. He scored his maiden century in the Big Bash League, an unbeaten 100 from 59 balls, during the highest run chase in BBL history, where the team chased down 230 runs. Additionally, Short showcased his bowling skills, taking figures of 1/34 in four overs. His exceptional performance earned him the title of BBL12 Player of the Tournament at the Australian Cricket Awards on January 30, 2023.

In March 2023, Short was recruited by Punjab Kings for the 2023 Indian Premier League as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow, who was sidelined due to injury.

Short entered the international arena with his debut against South Africa on August 30, 2023, marking both his international and Twenty20 International debut. Just two days later, in the second T20I of the series, he showcased his batting prowess by scoring his maiden half-century in international cricket, crafting 66 runs off just 30 deliveries. His impactful innings guided Australia to a convincing victory over South Africa. Short played a crucial role in each match of Australia's 3-0 sweep of South Africa.

Short's One Day International debut came on September 22, 2023, against India. Following his T20I success, he transitioned seamlessly into the ODI format.