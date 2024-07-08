Cricket

San Francisco Unicorns Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024: Finn Allen, Matthew Short Star As SFU Beat LAKR By Six Wickets

Finn Allen scored 37-ball 63 whereas Short scored 26-ball 53 to hand a six-wicket win for the San Francisco Unicorns in this Major League Cricket 2024 encounter

X/SFOUnicorns
MLC 2024: San Francisco Unicorns have defeated the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Photo: X/SFOUnicorns
info_icon

The San Francisco Unicorns completed a comprehensive victory with six wickets and 28 balls to spare, against the LA Knight Riders in the fourth match of the 2024 Cognizant Major League Cricket. (More Cricket News)

Electing to bowl first at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas the San Francisco Unicorns limited the LA Knight Riders to 165/6, with debutant Broady Couch (2/24) and Harris Rauf (2/38) bagging two wickets each, before blistering half-centuries from Finn Allen (63) and Matthew Short (58) orchestrated a swift run chase for the Unicorns.

Andre Russell’s (40*) late innings surge proved too little for the LA Knight Riders, whose star batsmen such as David Miller (24), Shakib Al Hasan (35) and Jason Roy (26) failed to capitalize on their starts.

The San Francisco Unicorns’ run chase saw Opener Jake Fraser Mcgurk (9) fall early, caught behind by Spencer Johnson’s bowling. However, Finn Allen looked eager to make a quick meal of the target.

The right-handed opener smashed Andre Russell for two consecutive sixes in the fifth over, followed by three consecutive sixes of Shakib Al Hasan in the next over, to complete five maximums in just as many deliveries. At the end of the powerplay the Unicorns were firmly in the driver’s seat with a score of 67/1.

Opener Matthew Short switched gears following the powerplay, striking Corne Dry for two more sixes in the seventh over.

In the eighth over, Fin Allen brought up his half-century in 23 deliveries, while Matthew Short continued to clear the ropes with ease, bringing up his half-century soon after in 23 balls too, comprising five sixes and three fours.

Nicholas Pooran - X/@MLCricket
MLC 2024: Pooran Powers MI New York To Easy Win Over Seattle Orcas In Tournament Opener

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When the colossal 116-run stand between Allen and Short was finally dented by Sunil Narine in the 12th over, the Unicorns were cruising to their target, needing only 29 runs in 48 balls.

While Finn Allen became Spencer Johnson’s second wicket of the night in the 13th over, Josh Inglis (15), Corey Anderson (11), and Hassan Khan (2) helped the Unicorns reach their target in 15.2 overs. Spencer Johnson was the leading wicket taker for the LA Knight Riders with figures of 3/36.

Earlier in the day the San Francisco Unicorns bowlers did well to restrict the LA Knight Riders. By the end of the powerplay, LA Knight Riders were 42/2, having lost the wickets of Sunil Narine (6) and Unmukt Chand (0). Opener Jason Roy (26) looked threatening and cracked four boundaries in his 18-ball stint before he was cleaned up by Liam Plunkett in the seventh over.

The experienced Shakib Al Hasan (35), and Nitish Kumar (20) came together to put on the biggest partnership of the innings. The pair put on 45 runs in 31 deliveries in the middle overs before Abrar Ahmed and Brody Couch dismissed the pair in consecutive overs.

The dangerous David Miller (24) and the hard-hitting Andre Russell (40*) constructed a 34-run stand; however, David Miller was scalped by Haris Rauf in the 17th over, just as the LA Knight Riders looked to step on the accelerator. Russell’s 25-ball cameo comprising three sixes and two fours, concluded with 15 runs of Haris Rauf in the final over.

Brief Scores:

San Francisco Unicorns 166/4 in 15.2 overs (Finn Allen 63, Matthew Short 58, Spencer Johnson 3/36 beat LA Knight Riders 165/6 in 20 overs (Andre Russel 40*, Shakib Al Hassan 35, Jason Roy 26, Spencer Johnson 3/36)

