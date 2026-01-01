Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

David Miller's 71* guides Paarl Royals to their first win of SA20 2026
Paarl Royals skipper David Miller powered his team to the first win of SA20 against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a thrilling showdown in Gqueberha on December 31, 2025.
Miller struck an impressive unbeaten 71 runs off just 38 balls, ultimately leading the Royals to chase down the Sunrisers' total of 149 all out with only two balls and five wickets to spare.
Royals got off to a shaky start as Sunrisers fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje dismantle the visitors’ top-order. Jansen claimed his 50th SA20 wicket in the process. Royals stumbled to a precarious 35/ 4, with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, and Kyle Verreynne all back in the pavilion.
It was at this critical juncture that Miller stepped up and lead the team from the front with his batting. Showing off all his experience, Miller forged a pivotal partnership with Rising Star Keagan Lion-Cachet, who contributed a commendable 45 runs off 40 deliveries.
The duo piled on 114 runs for the 5th wicket, turning the tide for the Royals, with Lion-Cachet falling just short of the finish line.
The St George’s Park crowd, who were baying for a miracle and a dramatic Super Over, had their hopes dashed when Lewis Gregory delivered a fateful wide that confirmed the Royals' victory.
Earlier, the Royals, who are known for churning out new talent each year delivered yet another teenage starlet with Nqobani Mokoena delivering a four-star performance in just his second SA20 appearance. The 19-year-old seamer claimed career-best figures of 4/34, which included the golden wicket of Quinton de Kock in the Powerplay.
Jonny Bairstow (33) and Jordan Hermann (47) tried to put up a fight and kept the Sunrisers’ in the game, but Mokoena striked at key moments along with Ottneil Baartman enjoying a happy return to his former hunting ground with figures of 3/36.
Despite the loss, the Sunrisers will remain at the top spot in the points table with 10 points heading into New Year, while the Royals have now moved up from the bottom of the table to the 4th spot with their victory at St George’s Park.