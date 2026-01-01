Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026 Match 7: David Miller ends the year with a dominant half-century as the Royals edge past Sunrisers in the last over to register their first win of the tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals:
Paarl Royals captain David Miller pulls a delivery during match 7 of the SA20 2026 on December 31, 2025. Photo: Sportzpics
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • David Miller's 71* guides Paarl Royals to their first win of SA20 2026

  • With the win Paarl Royals have moved to the 4th spot in the points table

  • Sunrisers Easter Cape are still at the top with 10 points

Paarl Royals skipper David Miller powered his team to the first win of SA20 against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in a thrilling showdown in Gqueberha on December 31, 2025.

Miller struck an impressive unbeaten 71 runs off just 38 balls, ultimately leading the Royals to chase down the Sunrisers' total of 149 all out with only two balls and five wickets to spare.

Royals got off to a shaky start as Sunrisers fast bowlers Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje dismantle the visitors’ top-order. Jansen claimed his 50th SA20 wicket in the process. Royals stumbled to a precarious 35/ 4, with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, and Kyle Verreynne all back in the pavilion.

It was at this critical juncture that Miller stepped up and lead the team from the front with his batting. Showing off all his experience, Miller forged a pivotal partnership with Rising Star Keagan Lion-Cachet, who contributed a commendable 45 runs off 40 deliveries.

The duo piled on 114 runs for the 5th wicket, turning the tide for the Royals, with Lion-Cachet falling just short of the finish line.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals
Delano Potgieter of Paarl Royals and Paarl Royals captain David Miller celebrate as Paarl Royals (PR) beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) by 5 wickets Photo: Sportzpics
info_icon

The St George’s Park crowd, who were baying for a miracle and a dramatic Super Over, had their hopes dashed when Lewis Gregory delivered a fateful wide that confirmed the Royals' victory.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier, the Royals, who are known for churning out new talent each year delivered yet another teenage starlet with Nqobani Mokoena delivering a four-star performance in just his second SA20 appearance. The 19-year-old seamer claimed career-best figures of 4/34, which included the golden wicket of Quinton de Kock in the Powerplay.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Paarl Royals
Bjorn Fortuin of Paarl Royals sends down a delivery during match 7 of the SA20 2026 on December 31, 2025. Photo: Sportzpics
info_icon

Jonny Bairstow (33) and Jordan Hermann (47) tried to put up a fight and kept the Sunrisers’ in the game, but Mokoena striked at key moments along with Ottneil Baartman enjoying a happy return to his former hunting ground with figures of 3/36.

Despite the loss, the Sunrisers will remain at the top spot in the points table with 10 points heading into New Year, while the Royals have now moved up from the bottom of the table to the 4th spot with their victory at St George’s Park.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Name Provisional 2026 T20 World Cup Squad - Check Who’s In, Who’s Out

  2. Virat Kohli Kicks Off 2026 With Anushka Sharma, Heartfelt Post Captivates Fans

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Full List Of Squads Announced So Far

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4, Group D Wrap: Rishabh Pant Fails As Delhi Lose; Railways Beat Gujarat

  5. MI Cape Town Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26: Keshav Maharaj's Side Register Bumper Win Over Reigning Champions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  2. Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

  3. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  4. Belonging Without Shelter: What Karbi Anglong And Anjel Chakma’s Death Reveal About The Northeast

  5. Indore Water Contamination: MP Minister Admits Lapses As Seven Die In Bhagirathpura

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Putin Says Russia Confident Of Victory In Ukraine War In New Year Address

  2. UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack

  3. Handing Over Letter From PM Modi, Jaishankar Meets Tarique Rahman, Highlights ‘Partnership’

  4. Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Jolts Japan On New Year’s Eve; Authorities Assess Damage

  5. Khaleda Zia Laid To Rest With State Honours As Thousands Gather In Dhaka

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller