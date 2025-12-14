NBA: Golden State Warriors Lose 120-127 To Minnesota Timberwolves Despite Stephen Curry Heroics
Rudy Gobert had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Donte DiVincenzo made a clutch 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 127-120 in the NBA on Saturday (December 13, 2025). Stephen Curry scored 39 for the Warriors after missing the previous five games with a bruised left quadriceps, but Minnesota held on even without injured star Anthony Edwards (right foot soreness). DiVincenzo finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in the first meeting between the teams since the Timberwolves eliminated the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs last season.
