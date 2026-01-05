Manchester United Sack Ruben Amorim After Leeds Draw, Name Darren Fletcher Interim Head Coach

Ruben Amorim had made intriguing comments about his own role and the club’s management in a press conference after the draw with Leeds. “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United,” Amorim had said

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
File photo of ousted Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. Photo: AP
Summary
  • Manchester United confirm Ruben Amorim's departure as manager

  • Darren Fletcher to take charge of the team as interim head coach

  • Amorim led the club to a UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao

Manchester United on Monday (January 5, 2026) sacked Ruben Amorim as manager, hours after a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team as interim head coach for the game against Burnley on Wednesday.

Amorim lasted only 14 months in what has proved one of the hardest jobs in English football in 13 years since club legend Alex Ferguson retired. He was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao in May 2025.

The Portuguese had made intriguing comments about his own role and the club’s management in a press conference after the draw with Leeds. “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United,” Amorim had said.

“And that is clear. I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s not (Antonio) Conte, it’s not (Jose) Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change, so that was my point.

“I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me,” he had added.

Confirming Amorim's departure, a statement from the club read: "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."

(With AP inputs)

Published At:
Tags

