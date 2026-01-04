Leeds United Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Red Devils Eye Win - Starting XIs Out

Leeds United Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Players in action. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Leeds United Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Matchday 20 clash on Sunday, 4 January, at Elland Road. Manchester United arrive after a frustrating draw against Wolves but remain within touching distance of the Champions League places, while Leeds come in buoyed by an impressive unbeaten run, including a gritty draw at Anfield. Daniel Farke’s side have been strong going forward at home, while United boast a long unbeaten streak against newly promoted teams despite defensive concerns away from home. With pride, history and points on the line, the fierce Roses rivalry returns as Elland Road sets the stage for another high-stakes Premier League showdown.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jan 2026, 05:26:53 pm IST Leeds United Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs 📋 Your #LUFC XI... pic.twitter.com/tiHKg3mVI3 — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 4, 2026 United in Yorkshire 👊



Our first line-up of 2026 📋 pic.twitter.com/QHtk3k2WRt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2026

4 Jan 2026, 04:53:57 pm IST Leeds United Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info Leeds United vs Manchester United in the Premier League match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. Simultaneously, it will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.