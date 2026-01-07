Burnley Vs Manchester United Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch

Manchester United, having pocketed 31 points from 20 matches, are stuck in the EPL 2025-26 mid-table (5th)
Burnley, meanwhile, are fighting for survival. The Clarets are 19th with 12 points
In the reverse fixture, the Red Devils won the Old Trafford clash 3-2 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes injury-time goal
Manchester United interim head coach Darren Fletcher insisted that he is not thinking about his future in the role beyond Wednesday's Premier League match against Burnley.
Fletcher takes charge of the Red Devils when they travel to Turf Moor after Ruben Amorim was relieved of his duties on Monday after he criticised the club's hierarchy.
The former United midfielder is also one of the names reportedly on United's shortlist for the caretaker role, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick also mentioned.
United are seemingly looking to hire a caretaker for the rest of the 2025-26 season before selecting a permanent head coach in the summer.
In his first press conference as interim boss, Fletcher was adamant that any conversations regarding his future would take place after the Burnley fixture.
"Honestly, it's not something I've thought about. I'm focusing on Burnley," said the Scotsman. "I think that discussion is for after the game.
"There has been that much going on and it has all happened so quickly that all my concentration, efforts and thoughts have gone into Burnley.
"I know that sounds like a generic answer, but it is what it is. I've had some conversations and the focus was on this game, and then we'll speak after the game.
"It all happened very quickly on Monday morning. We had a game to prepare, a quick turnaround with a training session to organise, speaking to the players.
"It is important that we give the Burnley match the respect and focus it needs to prepare the team in such a short space of time."
Burnley are currently 19th in the Premier League, six points off safety after their 2-0 defeat to Brighton last time out.
The Clarets have not won in their last 11 games (D2 L9), with their most recent win coming against Wolves on October 26.
Burnley boss Scott Parker believes United's recent managerial change will cause some adjustments in their preparations, but revealed that they have focused on themselves.
"Nothing surprises you in football," said Parker when asked about Amorim's sacking.
"Of course, it changes our preparation in terms of what we could be up against, and we will prepare for both scenarios.
"We have done a lot of work in the last 24 hours to navigate around what we could face, but the full focus has been on us really.
"We are looking forward to this game, one due to the magnitude, but as well as because of our current situation and our reaction to what we need to make right from our wrongs at the weekend."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Burnley – Armando Broja
Burnley have scored just twice in their last four Premier League games, but Broja has been involved in both goals.
He scored a 90th minute equaliser against Bournemouth before assisting Josh Laurent's strike in their defeat to Newcastle United.
Manchester United – Matheus Cunha
Cunha has scored three goals in his last five Premier League appearances, as many as his previous 20 beforehand.
The Brazilian also has nine goal involvements (five goals, four assists) in his last eight league games against newly promoted opponents.
MATCH PREDICTION – MANCHESTER UNITED WIN
Though they have lost just two of their 19 Premier League games against Burnley, United are looking to secure the Premier League double over them for just the second time after 2020-21.
United have lost just two of their last 36 Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W23 D11), though they only kept one clean sheet in nine games against sides placed 18th or lower under Amorim.
The Red Devils have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 15 Premier League away games (28 goals conceded), since a 3-0 win at Leicester in March. They last had a longer run without an away league shutout between September 1977 and April 1978 (17 games).
Burnley won their first ever Premier League home game against United 1-0 in August 2009. However, they are winless in eight against them since then (D2 L6), scoring just one goal in the process.
The Clarets have picked up seven points in their first four home Premier League games this season (W2 D1 L1), but have since won just one point in their last six (D1 L5), a 0-0 draw with Everton on MD18.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Burnley – 25.9%
Draw – 23.4%
Manchester United – 50.7%