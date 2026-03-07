Bayern Munich 4-1 Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Bavarians Run Riot Despite Kane Absence

Luis Diaz opened the scoring before assisting Konrad Laimer in the first half, while Jamal Musiala and Nicolas Jackson completed the rout to see Vincent Kompany's side go 14 points clear at the Bundesliga summit

Published At:
Bayern Munich Vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala celebrates his first Bundesliga goal of the season
Bayern Munich showed no signs of slowing down in Harry Kane's absence as they beat 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1 at Allianz Arena.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring before assisting Konrad Laimer in the first half, while Jamal Musiala and Nicolas Jackson completed the rout to see Vincent Kompany's side go 14 points clear at the Bundesliga summit.

Lennart Karl thought he had broken the deadlock in the 11th minute, only for the linesman to raise his flag for offside, though Bayern would not be denied shortly after the half-hour mark as Diaz volleyed past Moritz Nicolas following a great pass from Leon Goretzka.

Then in first-half stoppage time, a sweeping Bayern counter-attack saw Diaz tee up Laimer on the right side of the box, and the marauding full-back lashed into the roof of the net.

The result was all but confirmed in the 57th minute, when Gladbach skipper Rocco Reitz was sent off after bringing Jackson down while through on goal, and Musiala scored from12 yards out for his first league goal of the season.

Jackson added a fourth 11 minutes from time as he converted Karl's low cross in off the post, though Wael Mohya managed to score a late consolation for the visitors as he rebounded in after Fabio Chiarodia's initial strike was saved by Jonas Urbig.

Data Debrief: No Kane? No problem

Borussia Dortmund would have perhaps hoped Bayern would have struggled without Kane, though the Bavarian side were at their clinical best in front of their home fans.

Kompany's side produced 3.05 expected goals (xG) from 18 shots compared to Gladbach's 1.04 from 10 attempts.

Jackson stepped into Kane's role and registered the joint-most shots (three) and most touches in the box (10), while Karl and Goretzka created three chances each (match-high) and Diaz attempted the most dribbles (six).

Mohya, meanwhile, is the first 17-year-old to score for Gladbach in the Bundesliga.

