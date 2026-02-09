Bundesliga: Who Won Yesterday's Bayern Munich Vs Hoffenheim Match?

Bayern Munich thrashed Hoffenheim 5-1 in Bundesliga
Hoffenheim were reduced to 10 men early on after Kevin Akpoguma was sent off
Luis Diaz scored a superb hat-trick as Bayern Munich ended a run of two league games without a win by hammering Hoffenheim 5-1.
The home side went close in the opening stages as Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry combined, with the German international's effort from distance drifting just wide of the far post.
Oliver Baumann was then called upon to deny Olise's effort, but Bayern would soon be awarded a penalty after Kevin Akpoguma brought down Diaz inside the area, with the defender being awarded a red card as the last man.
Harry Kane dispatched the spot-kick to give Bayern a 20th-minute lead, but Hoffenheim nearly equalised five minutes later as the unmarked Ozan Kabak headed wide.
The visitors went close again as Fisnik Asllani struck the crossbar with a header at goal, but the 23-year-old made amends in the 35th minute as he intercepted a poor pass from Neuer and laid it off for Andrej Kramaric to equalise.
Hoffenheim's joy was short-lived as Bayern were awarded another penalty after Diaz was fouled by Vladimir Coufal in the area, with Kane making no mistake to score his second from the spot.
The England captain then turned provider as he found the Colombian, who placed a shot beyond Baumann and into the far corner.
Kane went close to yet another hat-trick after the break as he headed at goal after a fine cross, but Baumann tipped it over the crossbar.
The fourth goal would arrive in the 62nd minute as Olise rolled it across for Diaz to score his second, and the Colombian completed his hat-trick with just one minute of normal time remaining by slotting into the bottom corner.
Data Debrief: Bayern continue high-scoring season after small wobble
Ahead of the match, Bayern had only picked up four points from their opening three league matches of the second half of the season, their worst record since the 2014-15 season.
Nevertheless, they got back to winning ways here with an emphatic win, and they now have 79 goals from 21 Bundesliga matches, the most of any side in the history of the competition at that stage.
Kramaric gave Hoffenheim hope in the first half with his equaliser, and no active player in the Bundesliga has more goals (nine) against the Bavarian outfit than the Croatian.
But Olise has recorded at least one assist in six consecutive Bundesliga matches – the only other Bayern player to achieve this since 2004-05 was Thomas Muller in 2021 (seven). With 16 assists in 2025-26, Olise has already surpassed his tally from last season (15).