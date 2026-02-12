DFB-Pokal Quarter-Final: Who Won Yesterday's Bayern Munich Vs RB Leipzig Match?

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig, DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Harry Kane's penalty and Luis Diaz's clinical finish secured a 2-0 win at the Allianz Arena, sending Bayern into the semi-finals for the first time in six years

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match report DFB-Pokal 2025-26 quarter-final
Harry Kane celebrates after converting his penalty on Wednesday
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Kane scored from the spot in the 64th minute after Maarten Vandevoordt fouled Josip Stanisic

  • Luis Diaz doubled the lead three minutes later from Michael Olise’s assist

  • RB Leipzig had an early Christoph Baumgartner goal ruled out for offside

Bayern Munich reached the last four of the DFB-Pokal for the first time in six years after a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena.

Vincent Kompany's side were stifled in the first half by Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt, only to surge into the ascendancy after the interval.

Harry Kane's 64th-minute penalty broke the deadlock before Luis Diaz's well-taken strike three minutes later sent Bayern out of sight and into the semi-finals.

Leipzig thought they had taken an early lead when Christoph Baumgartner lashed home, only for the on-field decision to be overturned after a VAR check found him offside from Yan Diomande's pass.

Castello Lukeba and Vandevoordt combined to keep out an effort in response from Kane, who then blazed over another chance after Diaz had fired off target moments before.

Manuel Neuer then denied David Raum's fizzing strike, while Vandevoordt somehow clawed away Kane's header and produced a brilliant stop against Serge Gnabry's curling attempt either side of half-time.

But Vandevoordt caused his own downfall by tripping Josip Stanisic, with Kane slamming home from 12 yards before Michael Olise's gorgeous pass teed up Diaz to convert just minutes later.

Olise almost turned from creator to finisher in the final stages but failed to take his chance as Bayern moved one game away from the showpiece.

Data Debrief: Kane finds a way

Having won both Bundesliga fixtures against Leipzig by an aggregate score of 11-1 this season, Bayern will have fancied their chances heading into this clash.

Kane scored a perfect hat-trick in the 6-0 away win over Leipzig, their heaviest ever defeat in the top German division, but he was somewhat wasteful on Wednesday.

The England captain attempted a game-leading five shots, with four of those on target, before finally taking his spot-kick chance as he accounted for 1.39 of Bayern's 3.1 expected goals (xG) tally.

And some credit must go to the talented Olise, who created more chances than any other Bayern player (three), with another fine performance capped with an eye-catching assist for Diaz.

