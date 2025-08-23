Bayern Munich 6-0 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Harry Kane Hat-trick Gets Reigning Champions Off To A Flyer

Michael Olise also impressed with a brace for Vincent Kompany's side, while Luis Diaz marked his maiden Bundesliga outing with a goal and two assists

Harry Kane celebrates his hat-trick against RB Leipzig
  • Kane bagged a hat-trick as Bayern thumped RB Leipzig

  • Bayern are unbeaten in their opening match of a Bundesliga campaign for the 14th season running

  • Leipzig were self-shocked at Bayern's attacking prowess

Harry Kane's second-half hat-trick helped Bayern Munich kick-start their Bundesliga title defence in style as they stormed to a 6-0 triumph over RB Leipzig. 

Michael Olise also impressed with a brace for Vincent Kompany's side, while Luis Diaz marked his maiden Bundesliga outing with a goal and two assists on Friday. 

Bayern's early dominance was rewarded in the 27th minute when Olise rounded off a free-flowing move with a powerful right-footed finish.

Diaz doubled the lead five minutes later, collecting Serge Gnabry's flick before concluding another slick passing pattern with a fierce strike that rattled in off the crossbar. 

The first-half scoring ended three minutes before the break, with Gnabry involved again, this time slipping in Olise, who stroked home from close range.

Kane then put Bayern out of sight, with his first coming when he sat down his marker and coolly beat Peter Gulacsi.

Antonio Nusa thought he had reduced the deficit after sending a brilliant effort past Manuel Neuer from a tight angle, but the goal was ruled out after Castello Lukeba's free-kick that led to the goal was not taken properly. 

And Bayern took full advantage of that reprieve, with Kane adding two more to complete a 13-minute hat-trick.

Data Debrief: Ruthless Bayern make a statement 

Bayern ensured they remained unbeaten in their opening match of a Bundesliga campaign for the 14th season running (W12 D2), and this performance was a clear statement of intent.

Kompany's team outperformed their 1.62 expected goals (xG) total by 4.38 at Allianz Arena, displaying the high calibre of their finishing.

Former Liverpool winger Diaz was key to their success. The Colombian ended with game-high totals for chances created (four), successful dribbles (four) and passes in the final third (26), though it was the two stars of 2024-25 that also shone for Bayern. 

Kane's treble was his eighth in the Bundesliga, albeit he has some way to go to break the hat-trick record in the German top flight, currently held by the great Gerd Muller (32). Olise, meanwhile, has now contributed to 10 goals (five goals, five assists) in his last six league matches. 

