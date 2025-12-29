Sunderland 1-1 Leeds Utd, Premier League: Calvert-Lewin's Dream Run Continues As Whites Earn Vital Point

Leeds United extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 5 matches
Leeds United made it five Premier League games unbeaten as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's superb run continued in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland.
Calvert-Lewin netted his seventh goal in the space of six league matches as Daniel Farke's team fought back at the Stadium of Light.
Simon Adingra's sublime finish put Sunderland ahead 28 minutes into Sunday's contest, with Brian Brobbey then hitting the crossbar in first-half stoppage time.
Brobbey's miss came after Trai Hume had denied the lively Brenden Aaronson with a fantastic goal-line block.
Yet Aaronson could not be stopped as he played in a crisp centre from which Calvert-Lewin restored parity in the 47th minute.
Jayden Bogle failed to turn home from close range soon after, with that chance the closest either team came to a winner.
Data Debrief: Aaronson Backs Up Another Calvert-Lewin Masterclass
Calvert-Lewin will take the headlines, and fairly so. He is on the longest scoring run by an English player in the Premier League since Jamie Vardy netted in eight games in a row in 2019.
He has scored in six consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time in his career. But the creation of his goal was also something to behold. All 11 Leeds players touch the ball uninterrupted, just the second Premier League goal this season to involve all 11 for a team, after Rio Ngumoha’s goal for Liverpool v Newcastle United in August.
Aaronson was the one who delivered the assist, capping a fine individual display in which the United States international crafted a game-leading five chances, had three shots and registered a whopping 15 touches in Sunderland's box.
His creativity helped Leeds record chances worth 2.03 expected goals to Sunderland's 0.65 xG, so the visitors may consider themselves unfortunate not to take three points.