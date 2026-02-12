Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Van Dijk Header Secures Huge Away Win For Reds

Liverpool claimed a vital 1–0 Premier League victory at the Stadium of Light to end Sunderland’s long unbeaten home run this season. The only goal came in the 61st minute when Virgil van Dijk headed in from a Mohamed Salah corner after sustained pressure from the visitors, with the ball deflecting off a defender before crossing the line. Sunderland had moments of promise, with Florian Wirtz striking the post and the Black Cats defending resolutely through most of the match, but they couldn’t find a breakthrough. The win gives Liverpool crucial momentum in their bid for European qualification, while Sunderland’s spirited home form finally ended in a tightly contested battle.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, left, and Sunderland's Noah Sadiki battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Sunderland vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Wataru Endo
Liverpool's Wataru Endo leaves the game on a stretcher after an injury during the English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Sunderland vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Sunderland vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, second left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Sunderland vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk scores their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Sunderland vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Nilson Angulo
Sunderland's Nilson Angulo, left, and Liverpool's Wataru Endo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Sunderland vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Trai Hume
Sunderland's Trai Hume, bottom, slides in the tackle of Liverpool's Andrew Robertson during the English Premier League soccer match, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Sunderland vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Brian Brobbey
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, left, and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Sunderland vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Cody Gakpo
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, center, battles with Sunderland's Noah Sadiki, left, and Enzo Le Fee, right, during their English Premier League soccer match, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Sunderland vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, heads at goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rathnayake Dismissed; Mendis, Shanaka Score Fifties | SL 199/3 (18)