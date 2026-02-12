Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Van Dijk Header Secures Huge Away Win For Reds
Liverpool claimed a vital 1–0 Premier League victory at the Stadium of Light to end Sunderland’s long unbeaten home run this season. The only goal came in the 61st minute when Virgil van Dijk headed in from a Mohamed Salah corner after sustained pressure from the visitors, with the ball deflecting off a defender before crossing the line. Sunderland had moments of promise, with Florian Wirtz striking the post and the Black Cats defending resolutely through most of the match, but they couldn’t find a breakthrough. The win gives Liverpool crucial momentum in their bid for European qualification, while Sunderland’s spirited home form finally ended in a tightly contested battle.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE