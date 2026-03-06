LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Record For Career Field Goals

Add another NBA record to LeBron James' incredible legacy.
James became the league's all-time leader in career field goals made in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.
James set the record with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter, as the 22-time All-Star hit a turnaround 12-foot jumper for his 15,838th career field goal to surpass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in NBA history. James passed Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer in February 2023, and has also passed the former Laker star for most career minutes and most field goals attempted.
James, whose 23-year NBA career also stands as an NBA record, left briefly late in the fourth quarter after falling hard on a layup before finishing with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting with eight assists and three steals.
Luka Dončić led Los Angeles with 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, but the Lakers (37-25) lost for the first time in four games to drop 1 1/2 games behind the fifth-place Nuggets (39-24) in the crowded Western Conference.
Denver's All-Star duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić each scored 28 points, with Jokić adding 13 assists and 12 boards for his NBA-best 23rd triple-double, though he also turned the ball over a season high-tying nine times.
The Nuggets played their 17th straight game without Aaron Gordon, but the forward is expected to return from a hamstring injury sustained January 23 and play Friday against the New York Knicks. Denver is 17-6 in games he plays compared to 22-18 in games he doesn't.
Wembanyama's huge game helps surging Spurs beat Pistons
In a potential NBA Final preview, Victor Wembanyama delivered a clutch performance.
Wembanyama had 38 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 121-106 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons.
Wembanyama regained his form from long range, connecting on 4 of 10 shots from beyond the arc after going 3 of 18 on 3-pointers in his previous four games. He brought the crowd to its feet in the second quarter with dunks on consecutive San Antonio possessions - the second coming when he grabbed his own rebound and slammed it down on what became a three-point play with Javonte Green being called for a foul.
De'Aaron Fox finished with 29 points and Stephon Castle added 11 points and 12 assists for the Spurs (45-17), who won for the 13th time in 14 games to move within three games of the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the West. San Antonio's hot stretch over the last five weeks includes a 114-103 victory at Detroit on February 23.
Cade Cunningham had 26 points and eight assists while Isaiah Stewart scored 18 as the Pistons (45-16) lost their second in a row after losing only two of their previous 13 contests.
Adding to Detroit's recent woes, Ausar Thompson suffered a right ankle sprain in the opening minutes of the first quarter and didn't return.
Podziemski helps Warriors outlast Rockets in OT
Brandon Podziemski stepped up late for Golden State and the Warriors picked up a huge win, defeating the Houston Rockets 115-113 in overtime.
Podziemski scored seven of his team-high 26 points in the extra period - including a 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining to give the Warriors (32-30) the lead for good.
It was just the third win in eight games for eighth-place Golden State, which increased its lead over the ninth-place Los Angeles Clippers to 1 1/2 games.
The fourth-place Rockets (38-23) had a chance to tie the score with 30 seconds to go in OT when Kevin Durant was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He made the first two free throws before missing the third and Houston would get no closer.
Durant finished with 23 points while Reed Sheppard led the Rockets with 30 points off the bench. Alperen Sengun had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and scored seven points over a frantic 1:14 stretch late in the final two minutes of regulation highlighted by a pair of hook shots from close range.
De'Anthony Melton added 23 points for the Warriors and 19-year veteran Al Horford had his second-highest scoring game of the season with 17 points to go with six rebounds and five assists.