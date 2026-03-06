LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA Record For Career Field Goals

James, whose 23-year NBA career also stands as an NBA record, left briefly late in the fourth quarter after falling hard on a layup before finishing with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting with eight assists and three steals

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
LeBron James
LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leader in career field goals made in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.
info_icon

Add another NBA record to LeBron James' incredible legacy. 

James became the league's all-time leader in career field goals made in the Los Angeles Lakers' 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

James set the record with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter, as the 22-time All-Star hit a turnaround 12-foot jumper for his 15,838th career field goal to surpass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in NBA history. James passed Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer in February 2023, and has also passed the former Laker star for most career minutes and most field goals attempted.

James, whose 23-year NBA career also stands as an NBA record, left briefly late in the fourth quarter after falling hard on a layup before finishing with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting with eight assists and three steals.

Luka Dončić led Los Angeles with 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, but the Lakers (37-25) lost for the first time in four games to drop 1 1/2 games behind the fifth-place Nuggets (39-24) in the crowded Western Conference.

Denver's All-Star duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić each scored 28 points, with Jokić adding 13 assists and 12 boards for his NBA-best 23rd triple-double, though he also turned the ball over a season high-tying nine times.

Related Content
March 4 horoscope - null
Daily Horoscope For March 4, 2026: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Scorpio, And Capricorn
null - null
The Kodava Hockey Festival - Experience The Thrill Of Heritage In Sport
Deandra Dottin becomes 1st WI player dismissed obstructing the field. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field
Palestinian players of Gaza Sports Club and Al-Ahly Club take part in a soccer match at a newly constructed field surrounded by buildings destroyed in Israeli ground and air operations, in Gaza City. - | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
Football Amidst War: Palestinian Amputees Train In War-Stricken Area Of Gaza
Related Content

The Nuggets played their 17th straight game without Aaron Gordon, but the forward is expected to return from a hamstring injury sustained January 23 and play Friday against the New York Knicks. Denver is 17-6 in games he plays compared to 22-18 in games he doesn't.

Wembanyama's huge game helps surging Spurs beat Pistons

In a potential NBA Final preview, Victor Wembanyama delivered a clutch performance.

Wembanyama had 38 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 121-106 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons.

Wembanyama regained his form from long range, connecting on 4 of 10 shots from beyond the arc after going 3 of 18 on 3-pointers in his previous four games. He brought the crowd to its feet in the second quarter with dunks on consecutive San Antonio possessions - the second coming when he grabbed his own rebound and slammed it down on what became a three-point play with Javonte Green being called for a foul.

De'Aaron Fox finished with 29 points and Stephon Castle added 11 points and 12 assists for the Spurs (45-17), who won for the 13th time in 14 games to move within three games of the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the West. San Antonio's hot stretch over the last five weeks includes a 114-103 victory at Detroit on February 23.

Cade Cunningham had 26 points and eight assists while Isaiah Stewart scored 18 as the Pistons (45-16) lost their second in a row after losing only two of their previous 13 contests.

Adding to Detroit's recent woes, Ausar Thompson suffered a right ankle sprain in the opening minutes of the first quarter and didn't return.

Podziemski helps Warriors outlast Rockets in OT

Brandon Podziemski stepped up late for Golden State and the Warriors picked up a huge win, defeating the Houston Rockets 115-113 in overtime.

Podziemski scored seven of his team-high 26 points in the extra period - including a 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining to give the Warriors (32-30) the lead for good.

It was just the third win in eight games for eighth-place Golden State, which increased its lead over the ninth-place Los Angeles Clippers to 1 1/2 games.

The fourth-place Rockets (38-23) had a chance to tie the score with 30 seconds to go in OT when Kevin Durant was fouled on a 3-point attempt. He made the first two free throws before missing the third and Houston would get no closer.

Durant finished with 23 points while Reed Sheppard led the Rockets with 30 points off the bench. Alperen Sengun had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and scored seven points over a frantic 1:14 stretch late in the final two minutes of regulation highlighted by a pair of hook shots from close range.

De'Anthony Melton added 23 points for the Warriors and 19-year veteran Al Horford had his second-highest scoring game of the season with 17 points to go with six rebounds and five assists.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Samson And Bethell Shine Before Jasprit Bumrah’s Heroics Sink England In Semi-Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  2. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  3. End Of An Era: The Nine And A Half Lives Of CM Nitish Kumar

  4. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  5. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  3. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel’s Military Says It Is Striking Tehran And Lebanon

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century