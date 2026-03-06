Watch Two Brave Snowboarders Ski In Saree; How Urmila Pable Went Viral And Who Is She? All You Need To Know

Instead of wearing standard heavy winter gear, both women wore sarees as they confidently glided down the slopes. Urmila Pable is a Khelo India Winter Games medallist and has also represented India at the World Skateboarding Championships

Rohan Mukherjee
How Urmila Pable Went Viral And Who Is She? All You Need To Know
Urmila Pable posing with her Bronze medal at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Photo: Special Arrangement/SAI
Many people on social media are calling a new viral clip the most impressive thing they’ve seen lately, and it’s easy to see why. The video features two women doing something incredibly difficult, Snowboarding down the steep, snowy mountains of Gulmarg, Kashmir while dressed in traditional sarees.

The footage was posted by Urmila Pable, an athlete from Mumbai known for her skills in both skateboarding and snowboarding. For this specific stunt, she teamed up with another professional rider named Linda to add a unique Indian touch to the winter sport.

Instead of wearing standard heavy winter gear, both women wore sarees as they confidently glided down the slopes.

The sight of the long, flowing fabric moving against the white snow is both unexpected and stylish.

Their ability to maintain balance and speed while wearing traditional clothing has stunned viewers, making the video a huge hit.

Urmila shared the impressive moment with the clever caption, “Saree not sorry. Snowboarding edition.”

Who Is Urmila Pable?

After losing her father in the fifth grade, she and her brother were raised by a single mother who, despite having little formal education, fully supported her daughter's unconventional goals.

This support helped Urmila become a standout athlete, eventually representing India in skateboarding on the global stage.

Her success has recently crossed over into winter sports. In a stunning debut, she won a bronze medal in snowboarding at the 2025 Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg. What makes this achievement even more impressive is that she only began training for the sport in February of the previous year.

While snowboarding is her latest triumph, skateboarding remains her primary focus and foundation. Her professional background on a skateboard allowed her to master the snow-covered slopes with ease.

Over the years, she has proven her elite status by winning a silver medal at the 36th National Games and competing at the World Skateboarding Championships in Sharjah, a key qualifying event for the Olympics.

