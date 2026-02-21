Canada vs Finland Men’s Ice Hockey, Milano Cortina 2026: CAN Win 3–2, Advance To Finals
Canada came from behind to defeat Finland 3–2 in the men’s Olympic ice hockey semifinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. After Finland built a 2–0 lead with goals from Mikko Rantanen and Erik Haula, Canada responded with Sam Reinhart and Shea Theodore scoring to level the match. Nathan MacKinnon then netted the game-winner on a power play with 35.2 seconds remaining. Captain Sidney Crosby was absent due to injury. Canada advances to the gold-medal game on Sunday, while Finland will play for bronze on Saturday.
