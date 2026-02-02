India 1-0 Italy, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Manisha Strike Sends Hosts Into Final

Summary of this article
Manisha Chauhan scores 40th-minute dragflick to seal India’s 1-0 semi-final win against Italy
Italy dominate chances but denied by keeper Bichu Devi and India’s defence
England beat Scotland 2-0, set up final clash with India in Hyderabad
India secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Italy in the semi-final of the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers on Friday. Manisha Chauhan’s third-quarter penalty-corner strike sealed the result at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad, setting up a title clash against England.
Midfielder Manisha got the winning goal in the 40th minute, converting a penalty corner with a drag-flick down the middle that finally beat the Italian goalkeeper Lucia Ines Caruso, who was excellent throughout the game.
India had already booked their place at the Women’s Hockey World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.
Manisha Goal Downs Italy
The match began at a high tempo, with India creating early circle entries, but Italy responded quickly with several promising scoring opportunities. India’s control grew in the second quarter, using quick flank runs and multiple circle penetrations to push Italy back.
The hosts earned their first penalty corner in the 18th minute, but Navneet Kaur’s attempt was saved by Caruso.
From another penalty corner in the 27th minute, the ball was returned to injector Salima Tete, whose effort was cleared off the line by an Italian defender. The Women in Blue earned yet another opportunity in the 29th minute, but Navneet’s shot went off target.
Italy threatened early in the second half, when Emilia Munitis broke through on goal, only for India goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam to rush out and make a good save. Manisha then got what proved to be the winner in the 40th minute.
India looked to extend the advantage in the final quarter and earned two early penalty corners, but Italy’s defence held strong. The visitors then mounted a final push late in the match and secured a penalty corner in the 59th minute, but India’s defence stood firm to protect the narrow lead.
England Beat Scotland To Reach Final
Earlier in the day, England beat Scotland 2-0 in the other semi-final at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground. Lottie Bingham (25') and Darcy Bourne (29') scored the goals that sealed England’s place in the final against India.
(With PTI Inputs)