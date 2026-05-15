Who Is Frederic Soyez? India U-21 Hockey Coach Replacing PR Sreejesh

Summary of this article
Hockey India has appointed Frenchman Frederic Soyez to lead the junior men’s team
The move follows the controversial departure of legend PR Sreejesh
Soyez brings elite experience to the role, having managed teams at three Olympics
In a significant tactical shift aimed at long-term development, Hockey India officially appointed decorated Frenchman Frederic Soyez as the chief coach of the national junior men’s hockey team on May 14, Thursday.
Soyez, a veteran with over three decades of elite experience, steps into the role with the mandate of aligning India’s age-group programs with a consistent global playing philosophy as the nation eyes the 2036 Olympics.
The appointment comes on the heels of the unceremonious exit of Indian goalkeeping legend PR Sreejesh. Despite a highly successful 17-month tenure where he guided the junior team to five podium finishes in as many tournaments—including a bronze at the 2025 Junior World Cup—Hockey India opted not to renew his contract.
The federation cited a long-term vision for high-performance ecosystems, but the decision has sparked a heated public debate.
Sreejesh did not hold back, taking to social media to voice his frustration over what he termed a "bitter end." In a series of pointed posts, he questioned why a coach with a 100% podium record was being sidelined, asking if being offered a "goalkeeper coach" role instead of a promotion was a demotion.
He also slammed the federation's heavy reliance on foreign staff, noting that with "6 foreign coaches" across four teams, Indian stars like himself, Sardar Singh, and Rani Rampal were being overlooked in favor of overseas tacticians.
Who Is Frederic Soyez?
Frederic Soyez arrives with a pedigree that blends elite playing experience with a high-performance coaching architecture.
Before moving to the sidelines, Soyez was one of France's most prolific forwards; between 1995 and 2010, he amassed 196 international caps and scored a staggering 195 goals, a record that highlights his profound understanding of attacking dynamics and goal-scoring instincts.
His transition to coaching saw him become a fixture on the world stage, managing national teams at three consecutive Olympic Games. He first guided Spain to a 5th-place finish at Rio 2016 and a quarter-final appearance at Tokyo 2020, during which time he also led them to a Silver Medal at the 2019 European Championships.
In 2013 Junior World Cup, he led France to a historic silver medal in New Delhi, proving his ability to compete with established hockey superpowers.
He recently guided the French U-18 men’s side to a runner-up finish in 2025 European Championships, underscoring his continued relevance in modern youth development.
Beyond the pitch, he served as the High-Performance Director for the French Hockey Federation (2021–2024), where he was the architect behind the alignment of development pathways across all age groups.
In addition to his international exploits, Soyez enjoyed domestic success with Lille MHC, securing both the French Indoor and Outdoor Championship titles in 2012.
Hockey India’s decision to bring him in—specifically citing his expertise in penalty corner strategy and tactical structure—reflects a desire to move toward a European-modeled high-performance system as the country prepares for the 2036 Olympic cycle.