Pakistan Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: Josh Inglis's AUS Eye Series Win Against Shaheen Afridi's PAK In Decider

File photo of Pakistan cricket team celebrating after taking a wicket against Ireland in T20 World Cup 2024. X/TheRealPCB

Pakistan Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third One Day International between PAK and AUS on Thursday, 4 June at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series is locked at 1–1 after Pakistan won the opener by five wickets and Australia hit back with a 41-run victory in the second ODI to set up the decider. Australia’s reshuffled side showed resilience with key contributions from Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw and Oli Peake, while Nathan Ellis led a disciplined bowling effort. Pakistan will look for more consistency despite promising signs from Arafat Minhas and Ghazi Ghori, as concerns remain over their bowling and middle-order stability. With the trophy on the line, it’s all set for a high-stakes finale in Lahore. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jun 2026, 04:12:38 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads Australia Squad: Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Liam Scott Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori(w), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Shamyl Hussain

4 Jun 2026, 04:09:23 pm IST Pakistan Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: Streaming Info Indian fans can livestream the Australia vs Pakistan 2026 ODI series on the Sports TV YouTube channel.