Marnus Labuschagne is an Australian professional international cricketer who plays domestically for Queensland, Glamorgan in county cricket, and for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. Labuschagne has been ranked as high as no. 1 in the ICC Test batting rankings and is considered as one of the best Test batsmen in the world. Labuschagne was a member of the Australian team that won the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Labuschagne's first-class debut came in the 2014–2015 season for Queensland, but it was not until the 2018–2019 season that his performances began to draw national attention. which led to his selection for the Australian Test team in October 2018 against Pakistan in the UAE.

Labuschagne signed with Glamorgan for the County Championship in the UK in 2019. His performance was notably impressive, prompting re-signings for subsequent seasons.

The turning point came during the 2019 Ashes series in England. Labuschagne became the first-ever concussion substitute in Test cricket, replacing Steve Smith in the second Test at Lord's after a bouncer struck Smith. Labuschagne seized the opportunity, scoring fifty runs under challenging conditions, thus cementing his place in the team.

Building on his Ashes success, Labuschagne's home season in 2019–2020 was nothing short of spectacular. He scored his maiden Test century against Pakistan in November 2019, followed by a double century in the next match, underscoring his ability to play long innings.

Against New Zealand, he amassed over 800 runs in five Tests during the summer. His performances solidified his position in the Australian middle order and catapulted him to the top of the ICC Test batting rankings.

Labuschagne's adaptability across formats began to show through in 2020. He made his One Day International (ODI) debut against India in January 2020. By the end of the year, he had established himself as a reliable number three in the shorter format.

In 2021, he was drafted by Welsh Fire for the inaugural season of The Hundred, a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament in England.

During the home series against India in 2020–2021, although Australia did not retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Labuschagne managed respectable scores.

By 2022, Labuschagne had become a key figure in an Australian team undergoing transitions and looking to assert dominance in all forms of cricket.