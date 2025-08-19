Williams, a name etched in Grand Slam history, will bring her timeless doubles instincts, and her company will be fellow American Reilly Opelka, who stands at 6'11" and is known for his thunderous serves.
In Andrey Rublev and Katerina Muchova, the American pair will face a tough team. Rublev, the 2020 Olympics Games mixed team gold medallist, will bring his explosive forehand. Muchova, a singles specialist, is a crafty all-court player.
The winners of the Williams/Opelka vs Muchova/Rublev clash will face either Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori or Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz for a place in the semi-finals.
V Williams/Opelka vs Muchova/Rublev, Live Streaming - US Open 2025
When is the V Williams/Opelka vs Muchova/Rublev, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
The V Williams/Opelka vs Muchova/Rublev, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match takes place on Tuesday, August 19 with the estimated time being 9:30pm IST.
Where to watch the V Williams/Opelka vs Muchova/Rublev, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles match?
US Open 2025 will be streamed live on JioStar app and website in India. On Indian TV, US Open 2025 will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network.